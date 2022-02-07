Akume most suitable to lead APC, says Institute

The Africa Polling Institute (API) has tipped Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as the most suitable aspirant for national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Prof. Bell Ihua, Executive Director, API said this in a statement in Abuja.

Ihua said that the pronouncement was based on a public opinion poll released by the institute.

He said the poll was part of the institute’s Jan. 2022 monthly NigeriaSpeaks poll, undertaken on Jan. 24.

“The poll sought the opinion of Nigerians on who they consider most suitable to lead the APC and position the party for the future.



“From the responses, Akume came 1st with 13 per cent, followed by Sen. Danjuma Goje, Abdulazziz Yari, Tanko Al-Makura and Ali Modu Sherrif with 10 per cent each, Isa Yududa 8 per cent and Saliu Mustapha 4 per cent.

“Further analysis revealed that Akume was considered most suitable for the job of party chairman given his good leadership qualities and character as well as his past performance and track records,”Ihua said.



He said the poll was part of the monthly NigeriaSpeaks series of national public opinion polls conducted by the API.

He added that the NigeriaSpeaks poll project was a series of monthly nationwide public opinion polls aimed at bridging the gap in primary data.

Ihua further added that it aimed at capturing public opinion and giving citizens opportunity to lend their voices to public policy discourse, practice and advocacy.

“The opinion poll was administered from Jan. 24 to Jan 28.



“It involved telephone interviews of a random nationwide sample. 1,026 randomly selected phone owning Nigerians aged 18 years plus, representing the six geopolitical zones in the country were interviewed.

“With a sample of this size, we can say with 95 per cent confidence that the results obtained are statistically precise – within a range of plus or minus 5 per cent,” he said.

He added that Nigerians from all walks of life were welcomed to suggest questions to the monthly poll.



According to him, the API is an independent, non profit and non partisan opinion research think-tank which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies.

Ihua said its objective was to support better public policy, practice and advocacy in Sub-Saharan Africa. (NAN)

