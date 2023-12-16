Akume felicitates Soun, tasks him on impacting Ogbomoso, Oyo State positively

By Remi Koleoso

Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Senator George Akume, has felicitated Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, on his coronation.

Akume, in a congratulatory letter he personally signed and addressed to the Royal father, described his selection as a testament to his exceptional qualities.

The letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ogbomoso on Saturday, attributed his ascension to his leadership potential, and unwavering commitment to the progress and well-being of his people.

He urged the Royal father to leverage on his vast network and exceptional leadership qualities to bring prosperity not only to Ogbomosoland but to the entire Oyo State and indeed, nation at large.

” It is undeniable that our Royal Fathers play a pivotal role in the fabric of our nation.

“Royal fathers are not merely custodians of our rich traditions and cultural heritage, but also pillars of societal guidance, fostering unity, promoting peace, and championing the development of their communities.

“Your Majesty, your personal journey is a shining example of this. Your success as a renowned Pastor of one of the largest Redeemed parishes in the United States,” he said.

According to him, this is coupled with your accomplishments as a successful businessman, speaks volumes of your wisdom, dedication, and unwavering faith in God.

“Your humility and dedication to your people are further testaments to your worthiness for this esteemed position.

“I am confident that you will lead Ogbomosoland with fairness, firmness, and a deep sense of justice, guiding your people towards a prosperous and brighter future.” he said.

“I pray that you are bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon and the grace of God throughout your reign.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations once more, and may the presentation of your Staff of Office be a glorious and auspicious occasion,” he said. (NAN)

