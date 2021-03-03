Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, says it has become the first Nigerian tertiary hospital to have successfully conducted an obesity operation on a 60-year-old patient.

A statement signed by the hospital’s Assistant Director Information, Mrs Hauwa Muhammed, said that the operation was carried out on the patient (name withheld) who weighed 156 kilogrammes.

The statement quoted a Consultant Surgeon in the Department of Surgery, Dr Usman Bello, as saying that the patient presented multiple health issues, which included hypertension, diabetes and ischemic heart disease.

“Upon evaluation, a team of doctors from four specialties, resolved that the patient needed to undergo laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy to have a relief on his medical condition.

“The patient lost 35kg of his weight at the end of the surgery and 65kg at the point of discharge from the hospital,” the statement disclosed.

It further added that the patient’s weight would return to normal gradually without using sliming tablets.

He called on people, especially the obese, to come over for the surgery, in order to live healthily. (NAN)

