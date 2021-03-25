Men of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Forward Operations Base in Badagry, on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine on the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1 and his chiefs.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 85-year-old traditional ruler got the jab from the Commander of the Unit, Air Commodore Morakinyo Akinyode.



“Akran is the leader and father in Badagry kingdom, he is showing leadership example to his people and men in uniform.



“He wants to show example to men of the Air Force and his people to go ahead and take the vaccine.



“There is no harm in taking the vaccine and that the vaccination is a means of curbing the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Air Force officer said.



The commander said that both the king, his palace members and Badagry chiefs received the vaccine.



He urged the people of Badagry to visit his command or designated centres near to them to receive the vaccine.



Chief Michael Avoseh, the Baale of Topo Kingdom, who is also the Spokesman for the Akran, said that the royal father had earlier mobilized his subjects to gather at the palace for the vaccination.



“As we have been instructed by the Lagos State Government on the vaccination, so our monarch had informed us yesterday to come to the palace for the vaccination.



“Now Akran has been vaccinated and we have also received the vaccine, prevention is better than cure,” he said.



Asked on the effect of the injection, he said that nothing has happened to him.



“I’m still very strong, no shaking.

“We have also been informed by the Commander that we should take two doses of paracetamol if we feel hot later,” he said.



He urged residents of Badagry who had attained the age to receive the vaccine and stop the spread of the pandemic.



NAN reports that members of Akran Traditional Council of Chiefs and residents within the palace also received the vaccine. (NAN)

