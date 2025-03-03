Akpoti-Uduaghan/Akpabio feud can lead to loss of confidence in NASS – CUPP

Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that the ongoing feud between Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Naomi Sharang

Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that the ongoing feud between Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, can lead to a significant loss of public confidence in the National Assembly.

National Secretary of CUPP, Mr Peter Ameh, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, described the situation as worrisome.

NAN recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan had, on Feb. 20, accused the senate president of re-allocating her seat in the upper chamber without her knowledge.

The matter, which generated heat between the two lawmakers, was later referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for further investigation and possible disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

NAN reports that the issue has since continued to gain attention across various sectors, raising concerns among both political stakeholders and the general public.

Reacting to the development, Ameh said that the feud between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio could undermine public trust in the senate and the National Assembly generally.

He warned that if not properly addressed, the situation could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s governance and the stability of its democratic institutions.

“The implications of repeated allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio are severe.

“They could have significant consequences, not only for the individual involved but also, for the senate and the entire national assembly,” he said.

Ameh further stated that the allegations against Akpabio, particularly that of sexual harassment, could jeopardise the credibility of the senate and affect its legislative functions.

“The issue of sexual harassment is deeply problematic, as it undermines the professionalism, equity and efficiency of such a prestigious institution.

“It perpetuates systemic gender inequality and stifles progress,” he said.

According to him, the allegations targetting female senators are especially damaging, as they signal a failure to uphold the core values of respect and meritocracy within the senate.

He argued that such actions could discourage capable women from pursuing political careers, ultimately eroding public trust in the senate’s leadership and decision-making processes.

The CUPP national secretary, therefore, called for a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue.

He particularly advocated for strong actions to prevent future occurrence of such incidents, ensure accountability and foster a cultural shift that would guarantee equal opportunities for all members, regardless of their gender or positions. (NAN)