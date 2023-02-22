Akpabuyo attack: Group calls for indemnity for PDP members

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

A political group under the aegis of the PDP Rescue Mission Support Group (RMSP), has called for indemnity of the chieftains of the PDP whose houses were allegedly destroyed during the attack in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River.

The convener of the group, Mr Dennis Abang, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar.

Abang, who condemned the political attack, expressed sadness that weeks after the violence, those whose houses were destroyed were still being accommodated by friends and relatives.

The group convener bemoaned the indifference of the national leadership of the party over the mayhem unleashed on its members, including a serving state executive member of the PDP.

He called on the party at the national level to reach out to members who suffered various degrees of losses.

While noting that the aim of the attackers was to scare prospective voters and supporters of PDP, Abang said reaching out to those attacked would serve as motivation for them in the task ahead.

“I am making reference to the Akpabuyo mayhem because I am aware that all those whose houses were destroyed have not been reached by the leadership of the party, especially at the national level.

“The need to empathise with them is necessary because it was as a result of their involvement with the PDP that they suffered such damage,” he stated.

Abang said that the unity of the party at all levels was sacrosanct to the party’s victory in the general elections.

While regretting inability of the party to manage the crisis with the G5, Abang urged the leadership of the party to avoid any slip at the eleventh hour.

He said the ability of the party executives at all levels to manage issues at this critical time would help the party to achieve victory in the general elections.

He particularly called on the PDP to urgently initiate move to assuage the feelings of any aggrieved member, no matter the status of such a members.

“We are at critical hour now before the elections and we must do all, including reaching out to any perceived aggrieved members of the party, for the ultimate victory to be achieved.

“This becomes necessary to avoid the pitfalls of the G5; we should not undermine anybody at this critical time as we all have a little role to play towards achieving overall victory for our dear party.”

The group concluded with the promise to deliver over 5 million votes from all the South South states for the party’s Presidential candidates, former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

On Feb. 6, 10 chieftains of the PDP, including the State Organising Secretary, Mr Francis Ekeng, were attacked and their houses, cars and other valuables destroyed by suspected political thugs.

