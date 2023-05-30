Akpabio’s wealth of experience will stabilise Tinubu’s administration – Group

By Deji Abdulwahab

The South-South Women Professionals on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Godswill Akpabio who is vying for the position of the President of the 10th Senate will stabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Its National Coordinator, Hon. Blessing Ossom, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that Akpabio would bring his wealth of experience to the senate to stabilise the Tinubu led-administration.

“Taking a look at the pedigree of Sen. Akpabio in corporate governance, it is our considered opinion that Nigeria and Nigerians will benefit earnestly from his vast wealth of experience.

“Nigeria needs at this time experienced hands to harness its economic and natural potentials and transform the same to tangible results for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity.

“We are aware that during the reign of Sen. Akpabio as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, he ensured that the state was placed on the world map by investing massively in human capital and infrastructural developments.

“We cannot wait to see him bring his wealth of experience to the Senate to stabilise the administration of the incoming Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government,’’ group’s coordinator said.

She said that the group aligned itself with the decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that zoned the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate to the South- South zone and nominated Akpabio for the position.

The APC leadership had on May 8, reached a resolution on the two key offices in the National Assembly following a meeting of the NWC, at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

After the meeting, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party, said the NWC reached a compromise on the zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly.

“The zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows: Senate President: South-south, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President: North-west, Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano); Speaker, House of Representatives, North-west, Hon. Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna); Deputy Speaker, South-east, Hon. Ben Kalu (Abia).

“We urge our party leaders, members, and all Nigerians to continue to work for peace and progress of our country during and beyond the current period of leadership transition.”

The group’s coordinator also expressed optimism that Akpabio would champion the 35 percent affirmative order, to ensure that women occupy percentage of government positions.

“Women have proven very capable of being excellent managers and administrators, and therefore, we support Sen. Akpabio because it is our desire to see our members occupy sensitive positions of leadership.

“It is very glaring that as mothers, whenever there is maladministration, looting and squandering of public resources, the women bear the highest brunt.

“This is because we live with the pains of seeing our lovely children leaving Nigeria for greener pastures in their numbers,’’ she said. (NAN)