Akpabio’s election in IPU a diplomatic Nobel Laureate for Nigeria – Eyiboh

…..Akpabio’s election in IPU a diplomatic Nobel Laureate

Spokesperson of the President of the Nigerian Senate, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has described the election of his principal, Senator Godswill Akpanio, into the executive committee of the International Parliamentary Union, IPU, as “a diplomatic Nobel laureate” for Nigeria.

Eyiboh said the “competence and uncommon performance spirit” of the former Akwa Ibom State governor, had appealed the stakeholders at the event, which led to his election.

Eseme Eyiboh who spoke during a live interview with TVC News, said Mr Akpabio, through his election, has launched the country into the political landscape.

Tinubu-Akpabio partnership: A model of Cooperative leadership for inclusive development(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to him, Nigeria has not been a member of the executive committee of the Inter-parliamenary Union for 59 years, having last been a member in 1964.

“Just last week during the IPU conference in Angola, Akpabio was elected into the executive committee of the 179-nation legislative power-house where constructive legislative engagements take place. His election is therefore a diplomatic Nobel laureate for Nigeria. It is a renewed hope for Nigerians.

Reps Deputy Spokesperson, Agbese wins in appeal court (Opens in a new browser tab)

“Even the retreat that was recently held in Ikot Ekpene will not only enhance the jurisprudence of our country, but has made a way for cordial relationship amongst the three arms of government to enable government deliver on their mandate.

“The composition of the discussants and keynote speakers in the last retreat shows that there is a blended engagement between the legislature and the executive to think out ideas of bringing renewed hope to Nigeria”, he said.

Eyiboh further reasoned that “Performance, matched with information, enhances good perception, giving the assurance that multi-dimensional communication strategy will help to achieve it going forward.

He stressed that Akpabio’s “uncommon emergence as executive member of the IPU has opened the door and not the window for an average Nigerian to be respected, including with the ease of obtaining Visa for travels.”

Fire at High Commission in Abuja: Tinubu prays for ‘departed souls’, condoles with Canadian Govt -Presidency(Opens in a new browser tab)

Eyiboh told that going forward, and with the positive impacts of the Akpabio led Senate, Nigerians should expect enterprise development initiative from the 10th Senate.

He said, “The average Nigerian should now be proud of the Senate because the present Senate is going to give Nigeria a new image that will translate into prosperity and growth plans.

“This Senate will be the best in our annals, if they consistently follow their growth template as is being led by the president of the Senate.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

