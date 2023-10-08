Akpabio’s Compassionate Leadership Shines Through in Ministerial Screening Crisis

By Mustafa Ahmed Tijani

In the world of politics, where power dynamics often take precedence over humanity, it is truly remarkable when a leader’s compassionate approach rises above the fray. Such an exceptional moment unfolded two days ago during the ministerial screening in Nigeria when Senate President Godswill Akpabio demonstrated a level of empathy and concern that left the nation in awe.

During the screening process for ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, an unexpected and distressing incident occurred when Mal. Balarabe Abbas, the nominee, slumped. What could have been a chaotic and disheartening scene quickly turned into a testament to compassionate leadership.

Godswill Akpabio, known for his seasoned political career and leadership, immediately sprang into action. Instead of merely continuing with the proceedings, he showed genuine concern for Abbas’ well-being. Akpabio, a former Governor and distinguished politician, exhibited a deeply human response in the face of crisis.

One could argue that in the fast-paced world of politics, where agendas are often prioritized over individuals, leaders tend to forget the human element. However, Akpabio’s actions reminded us all of the importance of empathy in leadership. He was seen proffering first aid solutions, reassuring those in attendance that the welfare of a fellow countryman was paramount.

“Bring sugar, bring water”, give him sugar, give him water”, ” sugar, sugar, sugar”, “where’s Dr. Wale?”, Akpabio intervened spontaneously during during the crisis. This intervention smacks of a heart imbued with thick milk of love.

But his compassionate approach did not stop at immediate medical attention. Understanding the gravity of the situation, Akpabio proposed that the Senate go into a closed-door session until further notice. This decision, though unconventional in such circumstances, showcased his unwavering commitment to the well-being of not just one man but the entire assembly.

In a world where leaders are frequently criticized for their detachment from the struggles of ordinary citizens, Godswill Akpabio’s actions during that critical moment spoke volumes. He exemplified a brand of leadership that prioritizes humanity over politics, demonstrating what many leaders might hesitate to do in similar situations.

His willingness to put the ministerial screening on hold and offer assistance without hesitation sets a powerful example for leaders across the nation. It is a reminder that, regardless of political affiliations or agendas, our shared humanity should always come first.

In conclusion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s compassionate approach during the ministerial screening crisis serves as an inspiring example of leadership that puts people before politics. His actions remind us all that true leadership is not just about wielding power; it is about showing genuine concern for the well-being of those we serve. In a world that often craves such displays of empathy, Akpabio’s actions shine as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of compassionate and uncommon leadership.

Mustafa Ahmed Tijani writes from Abuja.

