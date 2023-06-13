Akpabio wins Senate Presidency

By Haruna Salami

Senator Godswill Akpabio, immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs has emerged President of the 10th Senate.

He defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari former governor of Zamfara state with 63 votes to 46 votes scored by Yari.

Akpabio was nominated by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) while Yari was nominated by Senator Abbo from Adamawa state.

The Clerk to the National Assembly presided over the session.

Akpabio was immediately administered the oaths of office, membership of the National Assembly and that of President of Senate.

Thereafter the election of the Deputy Senate President commenced with the nomination of Jibrin Barau (Kano North) by David Umahi) immediate past governor of Ebonyi state.

He was the only nominee. Therefore the Clerk declared him returned unopposed. He was equally administered the oaths of office membership of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate.

The exercise was conducted under very peaceful atmosphere.

Senators-elect at the red chamber are currently taking their oath of office.

