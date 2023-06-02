Akpabio will emerge as a consensus Senate President – Afegbua

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Edo State Commissioner for Information and ally of President Tinubu, Prince Kassim Afegbua has declared that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio will emerge as consensus candidate for the position of Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

Afegbua made this disclosure in reaction to claims from some quarters that President Tinubu had withdrawn support for the Akwa Ibom born Senator. “The aspiration of Senator Godswill Akpabio has been ordained by God, using other Senators as the human factor to make that happen.

Akpabio’s aspiration is a product of strategy, planning and commitment, given his trajectory and political emanations”, Afegbua enthused.

He added,”There are plots and sub-plots going on amongst some Senators, but nobody can stop an idea whose time has come. Just like his name, God has a hand in his aspiration, that is why you see Senators from different political divides supporting his aspiration.

“Akpabio is not only reaching out, he’s giving his colleagues the assurances of a robust 10th National Assembly that will compliment the effort of the President in churning out laws that would help deepen democracy in Nigeria and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“I am aware that Senator Yari from the North-West is alleged to be dishing out funds to woo his colleagues. Senator Kalu is also in alliance with the incumbent Senate President Ahmed Lawan in plotting the unexpected to alter the applecart. Senator Izunaso is also waiting in the wings to reap from any fallout in the process. But, I can assure you that Senator Godswill Akpabio will emerge as the consensus candidate in a matter of days before the proclamation of the 10th Assembly. Don’t forget that it was President Tinubu that brought about Ahmed Lawan Senate Presidency.”

Afegbua stressed that President Tinubu is not imposing any candidate on the 10th Assembly, but as a team player, it will be an enlightened self interest to have a robust leadership in the Assembly to compliment his initiatives and agenda for a new Nigeria.

“He cannot stand aloof and watch, without lobbying for whoever he wishes to help push his governmental agenda through. He needs a stable Parliament and a team player like Akpabio to make an impactful 10th Assembly in the interest of the country.

“Senators Yari, Kalu and Izunaso will be approached in the spirit of oneness of the APC-led Federal Government and the 10th Assembly, to step down for Senator Akpabio.

“The President is a consummate politician who understands the virtue of collective responsibility and bargaining to strike the right chord for achieving success.”

He pointed out that the APC is a majority in the Senate, adding thar, that spirit of constructive engagement will come to bear before June 13, proclamation.

He also asserted that Senator Yari should not promote discord in the politics of the 10th Assembly, by his insistence to run.

According to him, In the light of the blackmail of Islamisation agenda, Yari, a Muslim should not engage in any plot to undermine the unity and stability of the country.

Afegbua warned that it should not be about selfish political interest, but about the unity of the country.