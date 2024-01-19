Akpabio wants APC reconciliation committee in Akwa Ibom

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC), to set up a reconciliatory committee in Akwa Ibom to address the internal crisis in the state.

Akpabio said this on Friday when he addressed a stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo, promising to reposition the party, ahead of the 2027 general elections.



“We will make sure that APC in Akwa Ibom is one, we will give people option that either you belong to us or to them.

“There should not be in-between. We are going to resolve all the issues in APC, we are going to advice some people you can’t be here and there.



“I’ve mandated the Chairman of the party to set up a reconciliation committee in the state, we have to bring our members together. If we are united, there is no barrier that we can’t break.

“I pray against confusion among my leaders not in Uyo alone but in all the senatorial districts, we must reconcile among ourselves,” he said.



Akpabio expressed optimism that the APC would take over the state in 2027 general elections.

‘’It will be an aberration for the number three citizen not to have a governor from the same party at the end of an election.



“You know wherever the senate president is, that is where the party is.

“Is it possible that Nigeria will give Akwa Ibom the number three citizen and at the end of the election, it will not produce an APC governor,” he said.

The senate president also blamed the inability of the APC to win the Awka North East and Akwa South senate seats at the 2023 poll on lack of coordination.



“So, I didn’t know whether you were serious, but in 2027, I want to assure you that we will be more serious.

“I tried to call them, give me your campaign plan, they refused to give it to me. Is there any where I will enter that people will not vote for APC?

“Look at what the other side did; they gave President Tinubu 120,000 votes but Uyo and Eket combined ended up with only 40,000 votes,” he said.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, lauded President Bola Tinubu for ensuring inclusiveness in his administration and pledged continuous support and loyalty to the party. (NAN)

