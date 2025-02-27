Akpabio vs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Reassignment of Seat!

By Dame Carol Ajie

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at the plenary, a petition against Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was filed by male colleague. Read and referred to Committee on Ethics. Sen Natasha’s ‘offence’ is she refused the re-assignment of seat and spoke against harassment and intimidation, and denial of fair hearing.

In previous Senate, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, reportedly duked with Sen. Akpabio over right to speak on a similar subject at plenary. SP Saraki said to the Clerk …. didn’t you tell Senator Akpabio before now that re-assignment of seat would take place. The Clerk affirmed on camera that he told Sen Akpabio about the changes prior thereto. Despite that Sen. Akpabio was given a hearing by SP Saraki.

Whereas in February 2025, SP Akpabio without her consent re-allotted a seat to Natasha sequel to the allotment or adjustment of seats being given to 2 Senators who had switched from themPDP to the APC.

I watched Berekete Human Rights Radio a couple of hours ago with the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate the esteemed Barrister, 18 years post call according to him, he is not yet aware that there are Ladies at the Bar and there are also Gentlemen. They still use 13th century pronouns “he” and “him” for both “male and female”. ✍️ Outmoded practice thrown out in NBA due to the public and professional interest advocacy campaigns of CA which led to the use of the appropriate gender epithets in the Constitution of NBA. National Assembly update please let two genders reflect in your Standing Orders. President Trump has by his Executive Orders also recognized two genders.

Senator (Barr) Peter Deputy Chief Whip said the Nigerian Senate relies on outmoded format and dis-acknowledges ladies in Senate as well as at the Bar. He said that in any event all four female Senators are Chairpersons of Committees.

Did Sen. (Barr) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan breach the Rules? With all due respect to the Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Barr Peter, I respectfully state that Sen. Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan did not breach the Rules on fair hearing. She was denied.

Neither SP Akpabio nor any of the officers or NASS staff sought Sen. Natasha’s consent to move her from one seat to another or write to her or send a verbal pre-notification. Not even a text message from a junior NASS staff, caution ahead.

Is that a respectful way of treating Senator?

Does it not minionize the office of the Senate? Senate says reassignment of seats have to be according to the discretion of the Presiding officer. Judges also exercise some discretion. Don’t they? The Judicial and Judicious exercise of power, has to be applied with caution and circumspection. Not Brazen. We are in a democracy you know it’s not autocracy.

Note that she isn’t one of the two Senators who changed parties. Defection Senators are the ones who move from the left side of the Chambers to the right hand side of the Presiding officer where the APC Senators in majority sit. New entrants join other Senators under the arrangement. She is the last but one of the most effective on the row after her hard fought and hard won victory in Kogi Central District.

Deputy Chief Whip said Senators don’t sit “scattered” that they have to sit together hence Sen Natasha must move even where she isn’t a defection Senator. Why don’t they watch videos of Nigerian senators in session, to see that many Senators sit apart from each other, some two or three seats apart.

Did Sen Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan deliberately raise her voice?. First of all the lady Sen has a good voice, cerebral. She said “I am not afraid of you”. Should she?

Observers say that since the “night club” pedestrian ref., for which SP Akpabio then apologized, a ‘war’ of attrition followed his contrition.

Should people fear mortals? No! Men and women should fear none but God Almighty!

Luke 12:4 “You should fear God” See also Proverb 1:7

The Fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. Cf Matthew 10:26-27

Sen. Barr. Akpoti-Uduaghan + 3 other female Senators = 4 of 109, falls far short of the affirmative action. The National Gender Policy says minimum should be 35% and you’ve scant 4.36% female representation in the Senate. Unfair!