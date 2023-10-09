Akpabio visits family of late Tribune reporter, Tijani Adeyemi

By Chimezie Godfrey

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Alhaji Tijani Adeyemi.

Until his death last week, Adeyemi was the Senate Correspondent of the Tribune Newspapers in the National Assembly.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh the Senate President described the late Adeyemi as “Cool headed and quiet man who did his job diligently and most professionally”.

He commiserated with the wife and children and enjoined them to be strong and not to despair reminding them that “It is only God that gives life and takes it when He wants”.

He informed that the Senate President had wanted to come personally but due to exigencies of work, he could not make it.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Ade Mutiu thanked the Senate President for his kind gesture for finding time to visit and mourn with the family.

He also informed that the late Tijani left behind four daughters: two undergraduates, one school leaver and a JSS 3 student, saying the wife needs a job to take care of the children.

He appealed to the Senate President to find a job for Mrs Maimunat Tijani Adeyemi, wife of the deceased journalists, who holds an NCE but has been unemployed for many years.

Hon. Eyiboh promised to convey the request made by the family to the Senate President.

Hon. Eyiboh was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Senate President, Anietie Ekong, the Senior Legislative Aide on New Media, Ahmed Tijani as well as representatives of the Senate Press Corps, Taiwo Amodu of Tribune Newspapers and Azimazi Jimoh of the Guardian Newspapers among others.

