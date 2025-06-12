Akpabio urges National Assembly members ignore critics

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has called on members of the National Assembly to ignore critics who refer to them as rubber stamp.

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has called on members of the National Assembly to ignore critics who refer to them as rubber stamp.

Akpabio stated this on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex in his welcome address at a joint session to host President Bola Tinubu.

While lauding President Tinubu for his achievements in two years, Akpabio noted that those who criticised federal lawmakers have no idea why they are occupying their seats.

He said, “We should ignore the critics who tag us rubber stamp. They don’t know why we are here”.

He also called on the President to establish June 12 Museum to archive the works of pro-democracy advocates, some of whom paid the supreme price in the interest of the nation.