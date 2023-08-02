Akpabio unveils Tinubu’s 19 more ministerial nominees – Full list

By Haruna Salami
Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled additional ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for screening.
Newsdiaryonline reports that the second batch of names was also delivered to the Senate President by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila Wednesday. Full list:
Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo
Bosun Tijani
Dr Maryam Shetty
Isiak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Lalong
Lola Ade John
Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
Prof Tahir Mamman
Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu
Senator Heineken Lokpobori
Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo