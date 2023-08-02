Akpabio unveils Tinubu’s 19 more ministerial nominees – Full list

By Haruna Salami

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled additional ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu for screening.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the second batch of names was also delivered to the Senate President by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila Wednesday. Full list:

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijani

Dr Maryam Shetty

Isiak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Lalong

Lola Ade John

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu

Prof Tahir Mamman

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu

Senator Heineken Lokpobori

Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

