Akpabio tasks South-South APC state chairmen on party unity, cohesion

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has charged state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geo-political zone to work toward uniting the party and gaining more grounds.

Akpabio gave the charge when the APC chairmen paid him a visit in Abuja on Sunday.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the chairmen, he assured them that a meeting of critical stakeholders from the region would soon be convened.

“The meeting will work out modalities to support the party at various state chapters to engender unity and understanding among members.

“The major focus is to foster social cohesion between the party and elected/appointed officials in government,” he said.

He commended the APC chiefs for the visit and explained that the President Bola Tinubu-led government was working on an economic prosperity agenda that would return Nigeria to greatness.

Akpabio thanked Tinubu for the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, describing it as very visionary.

In his remarks, Mr Alphonsus Ogar, the APC Chairman in Cross River, commended the harmonious working relationship between the Senate President and the only governor from the zone, Cross River’s Bassey Otu.

Expressing solidarity with the President of the Senate, he recalled that the South-South geo-political zone last held the seat in 1979, 45 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the chairmen declared total support for Akpabio’s commitment towards the growth of the area, and particularly commended the federal government for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road and railway line project.

They declared that the completion of the project would imortalise President Tinubu in the hearts of the people of the region.(NAN)

By Naomi Sharang