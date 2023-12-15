Akpabio speaks on alleged collapse

President of Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, has faulted media reports on his alleged collapse at a colloquium marking his 61st birthday on Thursday.

Akpabio said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said that he felt a bit uncomfortable at the colloquium, partly due to exhaustion, caused by stress.

“I have been reading on the social media the propaganda about my collapse, but I’m happy the Senate Press Corps did not join in the show of propaganda.

” I went home and I called my doctors and I was told that I had a bit of malaria, mingled with stress.

“The stress could also be described in another way as exhaustion, infact anybody could be exhausted, please drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted,” he said.

Akpabio added: “I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty on the appropriation bill.

“We will resume on Dec. 20, but before then, the various committees must have finished their works to enable us meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature.” (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye

