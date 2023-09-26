Akpabio sets agenda as the Senate resumes

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has enjoined his colleagues to brace up to address serious national issues as the upper chamber resumes from its annual recess on Tuesday.

In his welcome address Tuesday Akpabio said “in the coming days and weeks, we will address pressing issues, debate legislations, and strive to find common grounds that will move our nation forward expeditiously”, adding that he has no doubt that the “dedication, wisdom, and integrity will shine through in all your endeavours”.

“Evidently, as with all democratic institutions, there are concerns at various levels of governance, while dissent and differing opinions are integral to our democratic process. I urge us all to focus on the greater good of our nation, anchored on the pursuit of our common good, interests of our constituents and protection of our fledgling democracy.

According to him, “in the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that we set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood. The challenges before us require unity, cooperation, and steadfast commitment to addressing the issues that affect the lives of all Nigerian citizens, mindful of the fact that the responsibilities we bear are weighty, and that our decisions impact the lives and livelihoods of countless Nigerian citizens”.

Akpabio called on his colleagues “to commit our efforts and actions solely to the advancement of our dear Country Nigeria, by demonstrating against all odds and sentiments, that we are resolute in our determination to surmounting the challenges that has limited our progress and prosperity in the past years”

He urged them to be mindful that their constituents look to them for leadership and hope, adding “we must not falter in fulfilling our responsibilities to them”.

“Lastly, I encourage us all to put the interests of our great nation first, by upholding the principles of democracy in all engagements, processes and procedures and working diligently towards a more secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria. Together, we can overcome all challenges and build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is on this patriotic stand of a united body that I welcome you back to this 2nd quarter of our 2023 legislative session as we work cohesively and tirelessly towards the collective goal of raising the bar of legislature to a new height of rounded excellence.

He fervently prayed that together, by the special grace and mercy of God Almighty, they shall deliver on their journey of public service, with “unwavering commitment and diligence to the joy and prosperity of all Nigerians”, adding that God will not allow any of them to die in the course of serving their father land.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

