Akpabio promises to all-inclusive Senate that works for Nigeria

…as reactions trail his election

By Haruna Salami

The new Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has said the 10th Senate will be a senate for all Nigeria.

He stated this in his acceptance speech delivered on his election as the president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tuesday June 13, 2023.

“Together, we shall be greater than the sum of our individual political parties. On my part, Distinguished Senators, I affirm that this leadership shall be yours. It shall be a servant leadership; it shall be an uncommon leadership”.

To Nigerians, Akpabio said, your dreams, your aspirations, and your well-being will be at the heart of everything we will do in this Senate. I urge you to remain hopeful, steadfast, and united.

“Nigerians must remember that the nation is caught up in global challenges and upheavals which have far reaching consequence; the impact of armed conflicts in Europe and Africa, as well as global political and economic realignments are but a few of these events impacting Nigeria, other countries in Africa and even beyond. Our Senate will remain watchful of, and will be responsive to, these events.

So far some reactions have come after the election of Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President.

In his reaction, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) described the election as “free and fair, adding that the senators decided in their wisdom to put the interest of the nation first.

“The is what the President, Bola Tinubu has been talking about and we are very elated with the outcome of this election”, he said.

The Chairman of Akpabio/Barau campaign organisation, David Umahi, former Governor of Ebonyi state said it was an “under statement” for him to say that he was very happy that the first assignment he handled was successful.

“I’m grateful to God that there is nothing I engage in that God is not involved. So, I’m very grateful to God for giving me success. It’s me that got that success, because as chairman, if he has failed (God forbid), I would have failed in my first assignment”.

In the same vein, Senator Ali Ndume, (Borno South), the Director General of Akpabio/Barau for Senate President campaign thanked God that his candidate won.

He said this has demonstrated that “every part of the country has received justice”, and laid to rest various agitations over marginalization.

