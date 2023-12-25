Monday, December 25, 2023
Akpabio pledges NASS’ support for Renewed Hope Agenda

By Chimezie Godfrey
The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has pledged the support of the National Assembly for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio made the pledge on Monday while addressing the congregation during the Christmas service at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja.

The senator said that Nigeria is in safe hands with Tinubu at the helm of affairs, urging Nigerians not to relent in praying for the president.

“Nigeria is in safe hands, I urge  Nigerians not to relent in praying for Mr president for God’s wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country.

“The country would soon come out stronger where all citizens will reap dividends of democracy,” he said.

Earlier, the Methodist Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Michael Akinwale, urged Nigerians not to loose hope as God was about to do a new thing in the country.

Akinwale said the birth of Jesus Christ has rekindled the hope of mankind, urging Nigerians to keep on loving one another and believing that the current economic situation would soon be a thing of the past.

At the Christmas service, special prayers for leaders at all levels were offered for divine intervention in the current economic situation of the country. (NAN)

