Akpabio pledges NASS support for Nigerian economic growth

The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio has restated the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to work towards economic reforms that will bring more revenue to the national coffers to ensure the survival of the country.

Senator Akpabio made the pledge at the opening of a two day-retreat for Senators of the 10th National Assembly on Fiscal policy and Tax reforms, held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State

While urging the Senators to follow the dreams of their forebears in the development of the country, Akpabio expressed their commitment to an economy of double-digit GDP growth, greater food security and one with a strengthened manufacturing base, as well as an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

He charged his colleagues to work together in ensuring that the expectations and hopes of the people who voted them into office are not betrayed even as he explained that they will try not to work at cross-purposes with the Executive Arm.

He said the major objective of the retreat was to improve the knowledge of Senators and build their technical capacity to generate concrete and consistent legislation that would promote peace and sustainable development in tandem with the renewed hope and 8-point agenda of the Tinubu/Shettima Administration.

He, also, called for long term plan to improve on the internally Generated Revenue of the country and the “unbundling of the Federal government and amendment of some laws to that effect.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged members of the National Assembly to work with the Executive in strengthening and growing the economy of Nigeria. He assured of his commitments to do all within his powers to engender better life for all Nigerians.

The President, represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun stated this while declaring open the retreat.

He noted that it was unacceptable to him that 63% of the Nigerian population representing 84 Million people formed the multi dimensionally poor saying that he would ensure that the three percent progress made in developing the economy would be sustained.

According to him, ” We will ensure life is better for all Nigerians. It is unacceptable that we are quoted as having 65 percent of the population, 84 million people are found as multi-dimensionally poor. The antidote to this, is that, this government is committed to doing all we can to make Nigerian economy grow and achieve rapid, sustained and inclusive growth.

“I cannot do this alone, there has to be team network and of course legislators. The Senators have a key role to play.”

The president also tasked the National Assembly to be committed as they are known for and ensure that the budget is considered, passed and signed before December 31, 2023.

In his welcome remarks, Prof. Abubarkar Sulaiman, the Organizer of the retreat and Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), said the retreat would strengthen measures to deepen legislature–executive relationships and address issues of insecurity, which have hampered meaningful development in the country.

He explained, “Painstaking efforts have been made to ensure that all relevant topics that touch on the economy, globally and nationally were included. Also the 8point agenda of the president, alignment of the legislative agenda with the programs of the executive, security as well as electoral reforms are major areas that will also be discussed.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

