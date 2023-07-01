Akpabio Pays Sallah Homage to APC National Chairman, Adamu

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, led members of the Senate on Sallah homage to the Keffi residence of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in Nasarawa State.

Accompanied on the visit by the deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, Senators Dave Umahi, Ali Ndume, and Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate President expressed happiness for the opportunity to pay homage to the APC National Chairman, adding that “Sallah is a period to exchange love which is what Islam enjoins us to do.”

He described the party chairman as a man of integrity that piloted the recent zoning arrangements in the National Assembly that produced results.

“We are here to pay Sallah homage to a man of honour. To give respect to whom it is due. We thank the leadership of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) through you for the role you played which led to the success of the National Assembly leadership elections. We also thank the Almighty Allah for keeping you alive and we pray that He keeps you alive in good health for more contributions to the development of the youth of this country.

“As I have been saying, the 10th National Assembly will support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed. We will put laws in place to support the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration in the overall interest of national peace, unity and development,” he declared.

Responding on behalf of the leadership of the party, Senator Adamu charged members of the National Assembly to collaborate with the executive arm of government in the overall interest of Nigerians.

According to the chairman, “I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party. Contests for offices are over, it is now time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive in the overall interest of our people.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in bipartisan manner. As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country,” he said.

