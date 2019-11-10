Akpabio part of the rot in NDDC – IYC President

The President of Ijaw Youth Council Mr Eric Omare has described the setting up of the Interim Management Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a scam by the Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The IYC boss also queried the message that those opposed to the committee set up by the minister are opposed to the forensic audit, adding that the people of the Niger Delta have been calling for a probe for a long time.

In an interview published in the Vanguard of Sunday, November 10, 2019, Comrade Omare said Akpabio was one of the godfathers of the failed managements of the NDDC, adding that as Akwa Ibom State governor between May 2007 and May 2015, Akpabio nominated key management and board members of the Commission and wonders how he would be impartial with the probe. Omare’s fears echo those of other Niger Delta leaders who believe that the minister will use the committee to destroy records at the Commission and compromise the probe. One leader said Akpabio’s record in office do not give hope that he or his handpicked committee can supervise an untainted probe, contrary to the posture by the minister that he is on a mission to sanitise the Commission.

Speaking with the Vanguard, Omare said: “Nigerians would recall that Senator Akpabio was the governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015. During this period, Akpabio nominated his close political associates as board and management committee members of the NDDC at different times. “In 2012, Akpabio nominated Mr. Dan Abia as Managing Director of the NDDC. The last substantive Managing Director, Mr. Nsima Nkere, was Akpabio’s deputy governor and close associate till date. “Now, the forensic audit from 2001 to 2019 will cover the period Akpabio’s close associates and nominees held sway in the NDDC. “Therefore, he cannot appoint and supervise the forensic audit over the activities of his nominees and political associates. “Such a process will be tainted; the only person who can appoint and supervise the forensic audit is President Buhari and not Akpabio, an interested party in the NDDC”.

In 2008 President Umar Musa Yar A’dua sacked Sam Edem from Akwa Ibom State while Akpabio was Governor of the state and replaced him with a nominee of the governor, Dan Abia, who acted as Chairman for two years until the board was sacked by President Jonathan. When Akpabio again nominated Abia as Managing Director in 2012 after serving as Chairman in 2009, it was opposed by groups who wondered what special job Abia was doing on behalf of his principal, the governor.

In fact, in a report published in The Vanguard of October 18, 2013, a group, Niger Delta Alliance (NDA) said in the petition jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Allen Chua Anga and Secretary, Orok Didi Pius, “that Abia had lost the locus to serve as the MD of the commission having been earlier sent packing by the President over the misconduct of the former board. NDA said: “Mr. President, we have no quarrel with your right to appoint but we will certainly resist, in very strong terms and with all available resources, any attempt by selfish politicians who have mapped out their devious plans to take over the Niger Delta Development Commission for their selfish interest to the detriment of all of us.”

The same argument is playing out today over the motive for Akpabio’s action when the people of the region have rejected his interim management committee

In the words of IYC President, “There is controversy in the Niger Delta over the appointment of the Interim Management Committee because it came in the most unusual circumstances and ab-initio illegal. When the President appointed the Board of NDDC in August 2019 and dissolved the Prof Brambaifa- led Interim Management Committee, he expressly stated that the board should hand over to the most senior civil servant in the NDDC who would manage the Commission until Senate approved nominees to take over the leadership of the agency. Now, in a most curious manner, on the day the President forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for approval, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio inaugurated an Interim Management Committee to lead the NDDC until the conclusion of the forensic audit ordered by the President. “It is an abnormality for an Interim Management Committee to be set up when the presidential nominees are already before the Senate. It makes no legal and logical meaning. It is an illegality and aberration; hence the controversy in the region over the appointment. The NDDC is an interventionist organization set up to develop the Niger Delta and not a political patronage organization. The North East Development Commission is not being used for political patronage, so there is no reason the NDDC should be used as a tool to compensate political loyalists.”

Opposition to Akpabio and his Interim Management Committee has grown as activists in the Niger Delta see the minister’s action as an attempt to hijack the forensic probe ordered by the President.

In fact, one youth activist labeled it ‘Akpabio’s coup against the president’s agenda for the Niger Delta.’