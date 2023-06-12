Akpabio, others: Uzodinma confirms Tinubu’s ‘technical committee’, targets substantial consensus, victory

By Danlami Nmodu

As the battle for Nigeria’s Senate Presidency reaches its apogee, more facts have emerged about moves by President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of All Progressives Congress,APC, to ensure victory for Mr Godswill Akpabio and others on Tuesday

Specifically, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who doubles as Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, confirmed Monday that President Bola. Tinubu has set up a technical committee to ensure victory for party’s candidates for leadership at the National Assembly.

Uzodinma made this assertion while speaking with Journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Monday.

The PGF Chairman said, “You must have heard, the president in his wisdom organised a small technical committee to help coordinate the process of tomorrow’s election, which by my position of the chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, I am chairing that technical committee.”

He revealed that “We have done so much work to the extent that God has blessed our efforts that majority of the senators-elect are now in sync with the position of the party.

Therefore, should Nigerians expect a walk over? Uzodinma replied, “Well,… a substantial consensus and by the number of people and by the efforts we have put in place, it is our hope that tomorrow(Tuesday) it might even be a consensus event.

“But to the glory of God we pray for that and at the same time, hoping that should we go into an election, Akpabio’s acceptance as at today cuts across the political party we belong; other political parties there are also some same minds who are interested in the development and progress of Nigeria;who also understand the need to safeguard democracy as being practised in Nigeria today. And they are in sync with our preferred candidate.”

The PGF Chairman earlier said, “After the (Democracy Day) event in which you all witnessed, we had a closed session with President because what is at stake is national interest, the interest of our country and how to ensure that the new president is supporter to succeed.

“All over Africa, Nigeria is being looked upon that this time around we should produce a very strong president who will be bold and courageous in character. Who will be able to deliver Nigeria to our usual space of bein the leader of the continent.

“So, we don’t want to allow for any domestic distraction to distract him from succeeding.

“So, we are going to pledge our support, work in synergy with our senators elect to ensure that the election of tomorrow will be free and fair.

According to the Imo State Governor, “Akpabio is going there to create a win-win situation for members of the parliament. He he is not going there to be a dictator. He is going there to work with his colleagues. He is going there to work in synergy, collectively they will reason, collectively they will plan, collectively they will deliver the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

“It is about Nigeria and not about the individuals. And he is a man too that has the track record of performance.

“Recall his performance as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and when he came during the 8th Senate. Even as a first time senator, he emerged as the minority leader of the senate. That is a show of confidence by his colleagues. And I think that he will do that which he knows how to do better this time around. “

Akpabio pledges to support Tinubu, assures Senators

Meanwhile, Akpabio who said the job seems to be 90 percent done pledged to assist President Tinubu when elected as Senate President.

He also assured that every senator will be treated as being important irrespective of their party leanings.

Speaking to State House Press Corps Monday on what to expect fromnhimnas senate president, Akpabio said, “Robust legislative debate which I’ll do everything possible to ensure that we meet the aspirations of Nigerians. We will hold public hearings before we take any decision in the interests of Nigerians, for the betterment of Nigeria.

“We will think Nigeria first, every senator irrespective of political party must come into the chambers as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

He added, “So, we have a lot to do. We must assist the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to put the right policies in place by we putting the right legislations in place to make sure that business thrives and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“I assure you that every senator is important and there’s no political party once I’m inside there, everybody is important and all political parties shall be carried along.”

He added, “In the business of politics not everybody will be on the same page. But here, we have over 90 percent of people supporting the choice of the party and I believe that even those that are not on board, I assure them that I will carry them on board.

Is he therefore sure of victory? Akpabio replied, “I won’t say anything but I will say we leave it to God almighty. But I must thank the chairman of the progressive governors forum and the Governor of Imo state and former governor of Kano State and all former Governors in the APC and all the Governors in PDP and other political parties and even all the political parties we have visited who have shown so much support in having one Nigerian National Assembly, one Nigerian senate and a senate that will work for the good people of Nigeria. That is my pledge and I assure you that it shall be uncommon.”

Newsdiaryonline reports for Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari as Senator Orji Kalu are also in the race for Senate Presidency.Can they stop Akpabio?

