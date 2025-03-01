Akpabio-Natasha Dispute: Saraki Calls for Transparent Investigation to Protect Senate’s Integrity

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed concern over the ongoing dispute between the current Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed concern over the ongoing dispute between the current Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

In a statement, Saraki highlighted the negative impact the development is having on the Senate’s image, integrity, and public perception, urging all involved to prioritize the institution above personal interests.

Saraki, reflecting on the situation, emphasized that every member, leader, and worker in the National Assembly must protect the values that uphold the Senate as a crucial arm of the government. “I believe that every person who has had anything to do with the National Assembly, particularly as a leader, member, and worker, should always jealously protect these values which make the institution, the numero uno, among the three arms of government,” he said.

He called on both parties involved in the dispute, along with their supporters, to consider the broader consequences of their actions and ensure that nothing undermines the Senate’s reputation.

Saraki stressed the need for an investigation that adheres to constitutional laws, parliamentary conventions, and Senate rules. “The resolution should be done transparently without being seen to be protective of any of the parties. Rather, the objective should be to unfold the truth and protect the law-making institution against a wrong perception of involvement in or tolerance of lawbreaking,” he noted.

Drawing from his own experience, Saraki shared an example from his tenure as Senate President when he was the subject of a similar investigation. He recalled a claim made during the 8th Senate that he had imported an official car without paying customs duty. Saraki cooperated fully with the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, appearing before the media during the investigation to clear his name. “Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee and I appeared before the committee to testify, in the full glare of the media,” he said.

Saraki emphasized that the transparent manner in which the investigation was conducted proved that the allegations were unfounded, and the Senate’s integrity was upheld.

Saraki called for a similar approach in the current dispute, urging the leadership of the 10th Senate to follow the precedent of openness and transparency.

He argued that the Senate should not be seen as an institution tolerating misconduct, such as sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, or disregard for Senate rules. “We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness,” he stated.

Importantly, Saraki made it clear that he was not taking sides in the ongoing dispute. “Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate,” he emphasized.

Saraki concluded by reiterating the importance of safeguarding the Senate as an institution, stating, “For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”