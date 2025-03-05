Akpabio, Natasha and Bago, 313 and the Weight of Accountability

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

The recent allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have ignited yet another round of scrutiny over his conduct. Dismissing these claims as a “personal issue,” as stated by Akpabio’s media adviser, Eseme Eyiboh, does little to address the concerns raised. The Senate President cannot afford to brush aside accusations of this magnitude, especially given his history with similar allegations.

In 2020, Joy Nunieh, the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accused Akpabio of making unwanted advances, stating that she had to physically resist him. Akpabio, then Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, vehemently denied the claims, calling them “false, malicious, and libelous.” However, these recurring accusations raise questions about whether they are isolated incidents or a troubling pattern.

If Akpabio fails to decisively address these allegations, he risks further vulnerability. More women may step forward with similar claims, reinforcing negative perceptions. As Senate President, he should not only defend himself transparently but also lead the fight against sexual harassment—a social menace that affects countless women. At the same time, he must advocate against the misuse of such allegations as tools for blackmail. His leadership on this issue would demonstrate responsibility and integrity, rather than indifference.

Some of Akpabio’s allies argue that he is often misunderstood due to his penchant for humour. A former senator defending him noted that the Senate President “jokes a lot” and sometimes speaks casually, which could lead to misinterpretations. However, Akpabio’s track record suggests that his perceived insensitivity extends beyond humour to serious national issues, often sparking public outrage.

A Pattern of Controversial Remarks

The Senate President has made several statements that have been widely criticized as tone-deaf.

Mocking Protesters: In July 2024, ahead of planned nationwide protests over economic hardship, Akpabio remarked, “Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating.” This dismissive comment angered many Nigerians struggling with inflation and unemployment.

“Let the Poor Breathe” Remark: During a Senate session discussing electricity tariff hikes, Akpabio chuckled while presenting a motion, saying, “Let the poor breathe.” Many saw this as mockery rather than genuine advocacy.

Holiday Allowances Controversy: In August 2023, during a Senate plenary, Akpabio inadvertently revealed that senators had received money for their recess, saying, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various bank accounts.” The backlash was swift, with the public condemning what they perceived as extravagant spending at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

Such incidents paint a picture of a leader seemingly detached from the struggles of the average citizen. It is imperative that the Senate President adopts a more serious and sensitive approach to governance. As the third most powerful figure in the country, his words and actions carry weight, and he must ensure they reflect accountability and empathy.

That said, the accusations by Senator Natasha remain unresolved, and Akpabio must address them transparently. Silence or dismissal will not suffice.

Why I Have a Soft Spot for Senator Natasha

Criticism should always be balanced with acknowledgment of those making a real impact. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is one such leader whose work cannot be ignored. While she is currently at the center of controversy with her accusations against Akpabio, her commitment to her constituency speaks for itself.

Since assuming office, she has championed several developmental projects, particularly in areas that had long been neglected. Her efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, and economic empowerment have transformed communities in Kogi Central.

One of her most commendable achievements is the revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel Company, a long-abandoned project with the potential to boost Nigeria’s industrial sector. She has consistently advocated for its full resuscitation, recognizing the thousands of jobs it could create.

Additionally, she has played a significant role in improving access to healthcare by facilitating the construction of hospitals and ensuring better medical equipment is available to residents. Her empowerment programs for women and youth have also provided opportunities for financial independence in a region that has suffered from economic stagnation.

Her approach to governance is a breath of fresh air—engaging with her constituents directly and responding to their needs rather than making empty political promises. This is why I have a soft spot for her. Leadership should be about service, and so far, she has proven that she is not in office just for personal gain but to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

This, however, does not mean she is beyond scrutiny. Just as I hold other leaders accountable, I expect her to address any concerns raised about her leadership. But compared to many of her colleagues in the Senate, she has set a commendable example of responsive and people-centered governance.

Suleja: A Testament to Leadership

Shifting focus to leadership at the regional level, one cannot overlook the contributions of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, popularly known as Senator 313. As a proud indigene of Suleja, Niger State, I have always prioritized my town’s welfare over personal concerns. Despite my grievances against him, I supported his re-election because his first term brought tangible progress, reminiscent of what we once hoped for under the late Senator Dahiru Awaisu.

Suleja, an ancient town of immense historical significance, was long neglected, its roads deteriorating into near impassable conditions. However, Senator 313’s tenure has brought visible transformation. He initiated and rehabilitated key roads, including Victory Road, Church Road, Jubilee Road, and Union Bank Road, with the Sulaimanu Barau Road currently under construction. Additionally, he is now facilitating the establishment of a 50-bed hospital at Matan Akawu, a critical healthcare intervention for the community.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s administration has also played a crucial role by focusing on major infrastructural projects in Suleja and the state in general, while Senator 313 complements these efforts by addressing smaller yet essential road networks.

Having once lamented Suleja’s neglect—especially after witnessing Adamawa’s well-connected roads under Governor Bindow where we went for working tour—I am compelled to acknowledge the progress being made today. The frustrations of the past, including the deplorable state of the Second Gate Road, are gradually being replaced with hope.

As a writer and public commentator, my responsibility is to call out inadequacies when necessary and to give credit when due. If I criticized in the past, I must now recognize the positive changes unfolding in Suleja. Leadership should be about accountability, and when our representatives deliver, acknowledgment is only fair.

My Final Thoughts

Accountability remains the foundation of leadership. Whether at the national or local level, leaders must address allegations transparently, engage with the concerns of their constituents, and ensure that public service is driven by sincerity, not personal ambition. Akpabio must take Senator Natasha’s allegations seriously, just as we hold Senator 313 and Governor Bago accountable for their work in Suleja.

Criticism and praise must be balanced, and as citizens, we must continue to demand responsible leadership.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja, Niger State.

mairommuhammad@gmail.com