Akpabio names Natasha, others as chairmen of Senate committees

By Haruna Salami

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, named Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, (Kogi Central), as the chairman Local Content Committee and vice chairman of Steel respectively.

The newly appointed chairmen and vice chairmen are as follows:

Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice-chairman),

Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau (chairman), Ireti Kingigbe (Vice-Chairman); Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman); State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman); National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman), Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman); Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman); Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman).

Others are Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Yohanna (Vice Chairman); Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman); Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman; Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman); Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman); Niger Delta Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman); Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman) and Housing – Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman).

