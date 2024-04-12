Akpabio mourns ex-minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has condoled with the family of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian Governor of Abia, who died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Akpabio said in a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh in Abuja on Friday, that “Onu was a perfect gentleman.

“He will be missed for his wisdom, mature composure, zest for excellence and proven integrity.

“Onu was known for coming first in every endeavour he engaged in, and played politics without bitterness all his life.

“On behalf of my family, the Senate and the National Assembly, I wish him eternal rest with the Lord, may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Onu served as Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration from 2015-2023.(NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye