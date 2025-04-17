Akpabio lauds AMAC chairman, supporters’ mass defection to APC 

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, on Thursday commended the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu, for leading the mass movement of his supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Philomina Attah

Akpabio described the mass exodus as a turning point for Abuja residents.

Speaking at a rally organised by the APC FCT chapter to officially welcome the AMAC Chairman and his supporters into APC, Akpabio praised Maikalangu for taking bold steps and right decision.

Akpabio, who was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, described the event as a remarkable day for the party.

He said that the influx of new members has demonstrated the APC’s growing strength in the Federal Capital Territory.

He praised the efforts of the APC National Chairman and his team for attracting thousands of new members to the party.

According to him, this momentum will change the narrative in FCT and promise a “landslide” victory in the upcoming elections.

Akpabio called on all members to unite and support President BolaTinubu’s administration, urging them to exercise patience as the administration tackles national challenges and works toward prosperity for Nigeria.

“We’ve been saying it before President Tinubu came on board. This country was having problems and problems on all fronts.

“Infrastructure, security, energy, President Tinubu came with the desire and the will to change the narrative and the trend.

“These also came with global problems. Global conflicts everywhere, which gave rise to an increase in the prices of commodities and services all over the world.

“But still, the President has been trying everything possible within his power to bring the desired change to the country,” he said.

The senate president added that Rome was not built in a day, adding that there was a need for collective effort and faith to accomplish the party’s vision.

“You cannot expect a building that has been destroyed and shattered, to be rebuilt in one day.

“So, we need to be patient with the President. He’s working in the best manner to bring prosperity to our nation.”

Akpabio, who assured the new defectors of equal standing within the APC, urged the party’s supporters to continue working together for the good of the country.

Former Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, urged some party members who left to other political parties to have a rethink and come back to reunite with the party before the next election.

Bello predicted total victory for the APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and added, “Come 2027, there’s no vacancy in Aso Rock.”

He described the APC as the only viable platform for progress, urging unity among party members, dismissing opposition parties as mere spectators in the next electoral cycle.

Maikalangu cited political marginalisation and missed federal opportunities as key reasons for his defection, stating that aligning with the ruling party would better serve his constituents and enhance development in AMAC.

Maikalangu’s switch is widely seen as a strategic move to maximise developmental benefits for AMAC residents and to position himself and the Council for greater influence at the federal level. (NAN)