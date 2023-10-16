Akpabio Has no hand in your fate, Eyiboh tells Abbo

Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and the official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has strongly rejected claims by Senator Elisha Abbo that the Senate President influenced the judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked him from the Senate.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Hon Eyiboh expressed shock at the assertions of the former Adamawa North senator describing his claims as delinquent, provocative and unbecoming of a Distinguished Senator.

“It is only a diseased and uninformed mind that will not believe that the outcome of any court proceeding is a function of the evaluation of facts and evidence within the province of the rule of law.

“It is uncharitable for Senator Abbo to pour his frustrations on Senator Akpabio or anyone else and his action betrays the bile he has for Senator Akpabio.

“Democracy is founded in the rule of law, so for anybody to accuse one of the strong agents of democracy and governance in the mould of Senator Godswill Akpabio, such an individual must be a monument to self-pity and his swansong a discordant escape from reality.”

Contininuing, Eyiboh said:

“Senator Akpabio for emphasis has no ill-will towards any of his distinguished colleagues and as he has said in the past, the embers of the leadership election have been buried and replaced by the fraternal bond of nation building he shares with the overwhelming majority of senators.”

