Akpabio hails Tinubu at 72, describes him as transformational leader

The President of Senate, Mr Godswill Akpabio has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, describing him as a transformational leader.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh on Friday in Abuja, also described Tinubu as a developmental democrat and bridge builder.

Akpabio said : “As a transformational leader, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu leads from the front.

“This is exemplified in his developmental strides as governor of Lagos State and since coming on stream as the Commander-in-Chief and President of Nigeria

.

“As a developmental democrat, he has over the decades, demonstrated uncommon commitment in nurturing and instituting a firm foundation for democracy in Nigeria.

“As a bridge builder, he has remained the greatest mobiliser of men and women in contemporary Nigeria and the politician with the most robust political machinery.

“Mr President, as you mark 72 years today, I, on behalf of my family, the good people of my Senatorial district, Akwa Ibom, and of course, the National Assembly, wish you good health and many more prosperous years ahead.

“Your Excellency, may God give you the strength and wisdom to re-engineer and reposition Nigeria for today and posterity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu announced that he would not be celebrating his 72nd birthday, in deference to challenging times in the country. (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye