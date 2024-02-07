Akpabio hails Super Eagles’ gallant victory over South Africa

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for qualifying for the finals of the TotalEnergies 2023 AFCON by beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by 4 – 2 in a penalty shootout.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said the result of the match was a product of Nigeria’s team spirit and unwavering resilience.

He said the Nigerian team displayed a high sense of discipline and industry to subdue their South African counterpart.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to heartily congratulate our boys for soaring the skies like the Super Eagles that they are; and the coaching crew for being tactical and professional.

“What the Super Eagles displayed this evening is the Nigerian spirit of resilience and the team work we are known for. From their play pattern, all the players exuded a high level of discipline, cooperation and unity of purpose.

“By this victory, the Super Eagles have affirmed that they are not in Cote D’Ivoire for a party, but to defend our national prestige and will certainly bring the trophy back to Nigeria, by the grace of God.

“While I urge the team not to lose focus until the trophy is ours, I advise Nigerians to savour this victory and imbibe the unity and spirit of resilience exuded by the Super Eagles in believing in Nigeria and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu that despite the challenges of today, we will certainly smile tomorrow”.

