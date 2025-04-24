Akpabio hails Governor Eno at 61

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno on his 61st birthday.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh stated that Governor Eno’s commitment to democratic values has earned him recognition as a leader who prioritizes the people’s interests over self

He hailed the governor’s “inclusive leadership style”, which he noted has fostered unity and cooperation across party lines, earning him widespread acclaim.

According to the Senate President, “Governor Umo Eno has distinguished himself as a peacemaker, reconciliatory leader, and true democrat.

“Through his commitment to dialogue and consensus-building, Governor Eno has created a peaceful and stable environment, conducive to progress and development in Akwa Ibom State.”

He acknowledged the governor’s laudable achievements in the last two years, saying, “his administration has focused on providing essential services and support to vulnerable populations, and implemented policies that have boosted the state economy and improved the lives of citizens.

“Your Excellency, as you clock 61 today, on behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and 10th National Assembly, I wish you good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the good people of Akwa Ibom through the ARISE agenda.

“Mr. Governor, congratulations and God bless you”