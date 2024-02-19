Akpabio felicitates Pius Anyim at 63

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has congratulated a former President of Senate, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, as he attains 63 years of age.

In a message in Abuja on Monday, Akpabio described Anyim as a true democrat and an accomplished politician.

The statement was signed by Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh.

Akpabio praised Anyim’s efforts in fighting for and instituting legislative independence during his tenure.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and the National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with one of my predecessors, a gentleman and learned brother, distinguished Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, on his 63rd birthday anniversary.

“I pray the Almighty God to bless him with many more healthy and fruitful years.

“I must acknowledge the indelible role played by Sen. Anyim in the growth and sustenance of our current democratic experience.

“He is indeed, one of the pillars of the fourth republic, he played significant roles in giving life to our democracy.

“As a statesman and true democrat, Anyim was able to mobilise men of thoughts and conscience, when our late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was ill, to guide the National Assembly to ensure that there was no vacuum, and the process of transmitting power was seamless,” he said.

Akpabio added that as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan, Anyim brought his experience to bear on the administration.

He said that Anyim had remained a committed party man, promoting peace, unity and good governance. (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye