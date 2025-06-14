Akpabio: Diary of A Legislative Czar In The Red Chamber

By Jackson Udom

Yesterday, Friday, 13th June, 2025, Senator Godswill Akpabio clocked two years in office as the President of the 10th Senate and Chairman, National Assembly of Nigeria, having contested, won and was sworn-in on the 13th of June, 2023.

As the President of the 10th Senate, the Ukana-born lawyer cum politician has in the last 730 days demonstrated exceptional leadership, navigating complex legislative processes with finesse which has no doubt been marked by significant achievements, showcasing his ability to balance competing interests and drive national development.

Akpabio’s journey as Senate President began with a clear vision for Nigeria’s future. He faced numerous challenges, including resistance from within his party and opposition from other stakeholders. However, his strategic approach and ability to build consensus helped him overcome these obstacles with the stout support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Having gotten the overwhelming support of his colleagues to emerge the President of the Senate and the number three citizen of the country, Akpabio swung into action by ensuring that all contending interests and tendencies before his emergence were brought into one united fold.

The issue of committee chairmanship which had in the past caused early crisis between senators and the leadership was clinically and meticulously handled by Akpabio with an all-inclusive allocation of committee heads and their deputies. At the end of the rigorous exercise, both the ruling and oppostion lawmakers, had no reason to want to reinvent the banana peels which hallmarked past Senates.

With the unity among the Senators as encouraged by Akpabio through his all-inclusive running of the Senate, lawmakers have no reasons not to give their best in the areas of lawmaking and oversights functions.

Under the Akpabio leadership, in the period under review, the Senate has passed several landmark bills, including the 2025 national budget. He successfully navigated the contentious issue of fuel subsidy removal, securing legislative backing and explaining the economic rationale behind the policy.

ECONOMIC REFORMS

The Akpabio leadership of the Senate has been instrumental in driving economic reforms, prioritizing critical sectors like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and defense. His emphasis on fiscal responsibility and transparency has improved budget implementation and accountability.

NATIONAL SECURITY

The Senate, under Akpabio’s leadership, has approved significant funding increases for the military, police, and intelligence agencies. This demonstrates his commitment to addressing emerging security threats and promoting national stability.

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT AND TRANSPARENCY

In his last two years on the saddle, Akpabio has prioritized transparency and engagement with the Nigerian people. He has used media relations to address national concerns and clarify the Senate’s position on key issues, building public trust in the legislative process.

Akpabio’s leadership style can be characterized as inclusive, strategic, and results-driven. He has demonstrated an ability to balance competing interests, build consensus, and drive national development. The Akpabio model offers valuable lessons for future legislative leaders, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning and vision, Inclusive decision-making and consensus-building, transparency and accountability, as well as effective communication and public engagement.

As Akpabio’s tenure continues, his legacy as a transformative leader will be cemented in the overall interst and benefit of Nigerians. The Akpabio model provides a framework for future leaders to build upon, promoting good governance and national development in Nigeria.

Udom is Special Assistant on Media to The President of The Senate.