Akpabio congratulates Umana Umana on appointment as Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Obong Umana Okon Umana, on his appointment as the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.

Jackson Udom, Chief Press Secretary to Senator Akpabio revealed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to him, Senator Akpabio is confident that the peace currently pervading the region particularly, the South South zone, shall be sustained by the duo of Umana Okon Umana and the new Minister of State Sharon Ikeazor .

He lauded President Muhamadu Buhari for finding Umana Umana, a worthy replacement and believes that Umana’s track record of performance when he served Akwa Ibom State as Commissioner of Finance and later the Secretary to the state Government, will come handy in the discharge of the new responsibility bestowed on him.

Senator Akpabio thanked the management and staff of the MNDA for the love, support and cooperation extended to him when he led the Ministry and urges them to continue to support the Nation building efforts of President Buhari’s administration.

