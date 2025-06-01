Akpabio condoles with Gov Yusuf, families of dead Kano athletes and officials

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has commiserated with the governor of Kano State, Mallam Abba Kabiru Yusuf, and families of 21 members of the state contingent to the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the closing ceremony of the games in Abeokuta on Friday, sent his condolences on Sunday via a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

He said: “It is with profound sadness that I received the news of the tragic death of over 20 members of the Kano State contingent that participated in the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Nigerian Senate and the entire National Assembly, I extend my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the government, and people of Kano State.

“This devastating loss is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our youth. We stand in solidarity with the families of the deceased and pray for their swift healing and comfort during this difficult time.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their memories inspire us to work towards creating a safer and more supportive environment for all Nigerians.

“Once again, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Kano State and the families of the deceased”.