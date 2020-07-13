Akpabio blasts ex -NDDC MD, Joi Nunieh – Watch Arise TV videos

Share the news













The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio takes on the former Managing Director of NDDC, Joi Nunieh, alleging among others that “she married to four wives” as tweeted on Arise News Feed below.He spoke while appearing on Arise TV programme.See the tweet on Arise News Feed and watch the videos by the TV Channel below:

GODSWILL AKPABIO BLASTS JOY NUNIEH…"SHE'S MARRIED FOUR HUSBANDS"



Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Sen. #GodswillAkpabio Debunks Claims by Former #NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh and also discusses issues in Nigeria's Niger Delta.



