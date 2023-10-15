Akpabio bags Chieftancy tittle in Yewaland

By Chimezie Godfrey

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio was on Saturday conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Aare Fiwagboye of Yewaland by Oba (Dr) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland.

Senator Akpabio led fellow Senators to the grand finale of Yewa Cultural Festival 2023 as the Chairman of the event which had the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District and Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) was the host.

The Yewa Cultural Festival is a celebration of culture, tradition, music, cuisine and dance of the Yewa people of Ogun State.

