Akpabio at APC Secretariat, lauds Adamu-led NWC on rule of law

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State and Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, lauded the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), of the party for upholding the principle of the rule of law in the running of the party.

Akpabio stated this while on a courtesy visit to the national chairman of the party in his office in Abuja.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, shortly after, the press briefing quoted the leader of APC in Akwa Ibom State as saying,” I came on courtesy to the National Chairman and to formally congratulate him on his emergence as the party chairman.

” I am also here to thank the national leadership of our dear party, for leading a law abiding party through adherance and obedience to judicial pronouncements as it affects the chairmanship position of the party in Akwa Ibom state.” .

Speaking further, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State noted,” the court had given the chairmanship and the leadership of the party in the state to an individual and when a matter is in court, as a lawyer, it is subjudice for someone to comment on it.

“I am not ready to join issues with my brother, Chief Don Etiebet, who is one of the stakeholders in the party, on the issue of who is chairman or who is not. I don’t also want to go into the merits and demerits of who won and who didn’t win. But we will continue to abide by the court orders.

According to the former Senate Minority Leader, “it is public knowledge that the Court of Appeal had already dismissed the earlier appeal brought by the party. The APC had withdrawn from all appeals in respect of Akwa Ibom State and the NWC has enjoined us all as leaders, to go home and ensure peace and that is why I am discussing with my brother, Chief Etiebet now. So the question of somebody was sworn- in and somebody was not does not arise here because the court had made pronouncement on it.”

On the meaning of Status quo, Akpabio lectured, “we must not forget the fact that you have another opportunity in a democracy to ventilate your thoughts. If you feel that you were not carried along, you go to court and the court says maintain status quo.

” Let me tell you the meaning of statusquo. The court judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo at the High Court in Abuja gave a consequential order. The Consequential Order means go and swear in the new chairman and because the APC as a party to the case, had withdrawn from that appeal, the status quo must be maintained which means, swear in and obey the court order. And the party has done that and it is not interested in any appeal.

Akpabio appealed to Etiebet and others to accept the verdict of the court and the advise of the National Working Committee of the party, saying, “I want to urge my leader and other stakeholders, to let us go home as leaders and abide by the party decision to ensure harmony and peace. It is not something for us to wash our dirty linen in the public.

“I believe strongly that in any democracy, it is all about jaw-jaw. We have to talk in order to succeed because, none of us here can be State chairman. Whoever is State chairman is to lead us and lead us to victory and that is the most important thing. We must also make sure that we don’t misinterpret Court Orders”, Akpabio stressed.

