Akpabio appears before Reps Panel as Committee Chairman recuses self

Chairman of Nigeria’s House of Reps Committee investigating the NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has recused himself from the panel.

Tunji-Ojo announced his decision Monday morning before the commencement of the day’s public hearing.

He urged anyone who has any case against him to submit such to the relevant agencies.

The deputy chairman stepped in to lead the panel’s proceedings.

It could be recalled that the acting MD of NDDC, Prof Daniel Pondei had walked out on the Committee last week. He alleged that the Committee chair was an interested person in the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has appeared before the Reps Committee probing the alleged fraud at the NDDC.

