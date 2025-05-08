Akpabio: APC Media Network sets record straight on Ikot Ekpene election, dismisses call for resignation

The All Progressives Congress Media Network has responded to what it described as “malicious and baseless calls by certain unscrupulous groups and individuals for the Senate President to step down from office, predicated on falsehoods and misinformation surrounding the 2019 Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District election.”

Setting the records straight via a statement signed by its Director General, Otuekong Iniobong John, the group declared unequivocally: “Professor Peter Ogban did not rig the election in favor of Senator Godswill Akpabio. In fact, it is Senator Akpabio who fell victim to electoral malfeasance orchestrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the APC during that election.”

Continuing, the media group said in the statement issued yesterday, Wednesday, 7th May, 2025: “The facts of the matter are indisputable. Senator Akpabio contested the declaration and return of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, as the election’s winner. The Court of Appeal subsequently nullified that election, ordering a rerun.

“However, Senator Akpabio, prioritizing his role as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, opted to withdraw from participating in the rerun. This decision underscores his commitment to his ministerial duties and the welfare of the Niger Delta region.”

The statement noted that, “Those who advance the ludicrous claim that Professor Ogban manipulated the election results to benefit Senator Godswill Akpabio are either woefully misinformed or actively engaged in a deceitful campaign to mislead the public.” It implored the Nigerian populace “to dismiss these unfounded assertions and concentrate on the verifiable facts at hand.”

Continuing, the statement said: “The APC stands unwaveringly committed to the truth and will vigorously defend our members and supporters against these malicious attacks. We will continue to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in all our endeavors.

“It’s clear that the purveyors of this false propaganda are driven by a malicious agenda aimed at blackmailing and undermining the office of the Senate President. However, their efforts have failed woefully, as the facts and truth continue to prevail. Despite their best efforts to mislead the public, the APC remains resolute in its commitment to defending its leaders and members against baseless attacks.”

APC Media Network restated its commitment to truth and justice, adding: “We urge all Nigerians to join us in promoting fact-based discourse and rejecting baseless claims. Together, let us build a society where truth, integrity, and accountability thrive.”