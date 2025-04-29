Akpabio: Agbakoba demands retraction of Natasha’s  sexual harassment allegation’ 

Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), former president, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has written a second letter to Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding retraction of “her unsubstantiated

By Edith Bolokor

Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), former president, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has written a second letter to Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding retraction of “her unsubstantiated sexual harassment allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are lawyers to Akpabio.

NAN recalls that A

gbakoba in a letter to Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 14, requested the senator, representing Kogi central to provide evidence on her sexual harassment allegations against the senate president.

Recall that the controversial allegation led to the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the senate.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, Agbakoba said the latest letter became necessary, owing to the fact that the embattled senator had failed to clarify significant contradictions in her allegation against Akpabio, as demanded in his first letter.

He said, instead of clarifying the contradictions in her allegation that Akpabio sexually harassed her on Dec. 8, 2023, and her exaltation of her alleged harasser on her social media accounts on Dec. 9, 2023; Akpoti -Uduaghan deleted the social media post.

The former NBA president said, “Recall that in our first letter to you, we requested clarification of contradictions in your allegation against our client, Akpabio.

“Of note is the contradiction as to timeline and dates. You have failed to clarify your sexual harassment allegation on Dec. 8, 2023 and your exaltation of Akpabio on your social media accounts (Instagram and X/Twitter) on Dec. 9, 2023 – the day after you alleged he sexually harassed you.

“Rather than clarify this contradiction, you deleted the social media post, which to us is extremely concerning.”

The renowned lawyer told journalists that no matter what was said about Akpabio, the duty to prove the allegation rests with the embattled Kogi senator.

Agbakoba also requested Akpoti-Uduaghan to clarify the lengthy timeline it took for her to make the sexual harassment allegation.

“You claim that the sexual harassment occurred on Dec. 8, 2023 but your allegation was not made until Feb. 28 2025. One year and 2 months after?

“Additionally, rather than take up this serious allegation that occurred on Dec.8, 2023, you were seen throughout 2024 at several legislative and non-legislative events (locally and internationally) with Akpabio, your alleged harasser.

“For example, you were seen together at the Inter-Parliamentary Union session in Geneva on March 24 and March 25 2024. In fact, you took several selfies and group photos with him during these events.

“All these events were posted in warm tones by you on your social media platforms. Please see screenshot copies of your Facebook post(s) and other photos you took with Akpabio. We find this contradictory and unbelievable.

“In light of this and having also failed to clarify inconsistencies pointed in our first letter to you, we demand that you retract the sexual harassment allegations against our client as they are clearly false and unsubstantiated,” Agbakoba declared. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)