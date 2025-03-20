Akpabio, Abbas others for 2025 continental awards

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas have been nominated for the 2025 Continental People’s Choice Awards.

By EricJames Ochigbo

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas have been nominated for the 2025 Continental People’s Choice Awards.

In a list released by the Joint Award Screening Committee and the President of the Egyptian Parliament, Mr Hanafy Gebaly, the Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, Mr Amason Kingi Jeffah were also nominated for the awards.

Also in the list are eminent Nigerian senators and some members of the house of representatives in addition to other notable legislators from Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Ghana.

Prof. Raju Chandrasekhar, Chairman of the Joint Award Screening Committee, stated that invitations had been extended to the nominees for the grand award ceremony, scheduled to take place on June 6 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He said the award which is jointly organised by the Africa International Chambers (AIC) Souq Nexus and Integrated Management Resources (IMR), is to honour outstanding legislators with exemplary contributions to governance, democracy and constituency development across Africa.

He said it would spotlight legislators who had demonstrated unwavering commitment to democratic ideals, policy innovation and impactful representation of their constituencies.

“The Continental People’s Choice Awards is prestigious landmark recognition of legislative distinction, and it stands as a testament to excellence in legislative performance and transformational leadership.

“This exclusive high-profile event will bring together policymakers, government officials, business leaders and international dignitaries, offering a prestigious platform to celebrate legislative excellence and facilitate strategic dialogue on governance, development and cross-border collaboration,” he said.

He explained that the Continental People’s Choice Awards is an international symbol of prestige, leadership and global recognition.

He noted that the event would serve as an opportunity for reputation management, reinforcing the credibility and influence of the honorees on both national and international stages.

He said the ceremony will not only highlight the achievements of Africa’s most distinguished lawmakers but would also cement their legacies as standard-bearers of legislative excellence and transformative governance.

“To be nominated for this prestigious award is, in itself, a mark of distinction, affirming the recipient’s role as a key driver of national and continental progress.

“With the world watching, the 2025 Continental People’s Choice Awards promises to be a defining moment in Africa’s legislative history, elevating its honorees into the ranks of globally recognised political and governance leaders,” he said. (NAN)