Akintunde, Alli clinch Senatorial seats for APC in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Yunus Akintunde, the APC candidate, as winner of Oyo Central Senatorial District election.

Prof. Adeniyi Olatunbosun, the Senatorial Returning Officer, announced Akintunde as the winner on Monday morning in Ibadan.

Olatunbosun, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Kola-Daisi University, Ibadan, said that Akintunde defeated other candidates with 108,776.

He further announced that the candidate of PDP, Oyebisi Ilaka, scored 101, 213, while Accord candidate, Faozey Oladotun, polled 41, 743.

Similarly, Alhaji Sharafadeen Ali won the Oyo South Senatorial election for the APC.

The Senatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Wole Olatokun, said that Ali, the APC candidate, polled 111, 513 votes to defeat his closest contender, Olasunkanmi Tegbe of PDP, who scored 92,481.(NAN)