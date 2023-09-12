Akintola Williams: blessing to our profession – Accountants

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) on Tuesday described the death of the Doyen of Accounting profession, Pa Akintola Williams, as a great and unquantifiable loss.

Chairperson of SWAN, Mrs Hilda Ozoh, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos in reaction to the passing of Williams on Monday at age 104.

Born on Aug. 9, 1919, Williams was the first Nigerian to qualify as chartered accountant.

Ozoh said that that the female accountants received the news of the passing of the Doyen with heavy hearts but great gratitude to God for a life well spent.

She stated that Williams was true to his leadership role as the Doyen of the accounting profession.

The SWAN chairperson said that late Williams exhibited excellent influence, mentorship, impact and blessing to the accountancy profession, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

Ozoh also described the late Doyen as a God fearing, non-tribalistic, listener, humane and a ready-to-help man.

She said, the late Williams was a great pillar of support to SWAN and encouraged the female accountants never to relent, but to exhibit their best as professionals in whatever capacity they are called upon to serve.

Ozoh recalled that when the Doyen was much younger, he never missed any SWAN’s event, physically, and would rendered financial support and mentorship.

She noted that both young and older accounting professionals, including other professional bodies look up to Williams as a great icon.

According to her, Williams has left a legacy for all professionals to strive to attain greater heights.

She said: “The Doyen left us just 32-days after his 104th birthday celebrated on Aug. 9, marked as usual by accounting professionals and I was honoured to be present at that event.

“However, we thank God for the gift of Pa. Akintola Williams to our country, Nigeria, African race and indeed the global sphere, which I believe he impacted in one way or another. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

In his condolence message, Nigerian UK-based Chartered Accountant, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, also described the death of the Doyen as a great light that has gone out of the world of accounting.

Sharafa said that the global accounting community and the entire ICAN family had been thrown into mourning a man who laid the foundation of ICAN.

“The Doyen was a towering figure of our time, a legend in life and now in death; a true Doyen of accounting has left a huge vacuum for us as professional chartered accountants.

“My heart goes out to his family, the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA), the International Federation of Accountants(IFA) and the entire ICAN family,” he said.

According to him, the history of accounting in Africa and worldwide shall continue to honour Williams’s heroic contributions to professionalism, integrity and accuracy.

Sharafa prayed that God rest the soul of the doyen in eternal peace. (NAN)

