Akinjide’s fraud trial resumes Jan. 18

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday adjourned until Jan. 18, trial of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, and others for N650 million fraud.

Akinjide is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Sen. Ayo Adeseun and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Olarenwaju Otiti.

Also joined in the suit is a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is said to be at large.

The defendants were first arraigned on Jan. 16, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan on a 24-count charge to which they pleaded not guilty.

Following an application filed by the defendants, the case was transferred to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The EFCC accused the defendants of conspiring to take possession of N650 million crime proceeds.

The commission added that the defendants took possession of the sum without going through a financial institution.

The case could not be heard on Tuesday as scheduled, as the prosecutor, Mr Usman Buhari, informed the court of a motion filed by defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

Buhari submitted that the prosecution would need time to respond to the motion.

The judge consequently adjourned the case until Jan. 18, for hearing.

According to the EFCC, the defendants received the money from Alison-Madueke in the build-up to the 2015 General Elections.

The commission alleged that the sum was part of 115 million dollars disbursed by Alison- Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 Presidential Election. (NAN)