Akinduro becomes Oyo NUJ Patron, cautions journalists on fake news

 Dr Henry Akinduro, the Chairman, Total Grace Group, has cautioned journalists against fake as part of efforts to promote national development.

He made the call Sunday in Ibadan during his investiture as the Patron of the Union of Journalists (), Oyo State Council.

The Agency of (NAN) reports that the colourful investiture attracted prominent Nigerians among whom was the of Oyo State, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan.

Akinduro, a medical doctor turned businessman, cautioned newsmen against the promotion of fake which he said was dangerous to the community.

“Journalism is not all about news. We must verify information about news very well as journalists we display them.

“Fake news is dangerous to the community and the most information I want to pass across today is to make sure that all journalists verify their information very well they publish,” he said.

He also journalists to do the security bedeviling the nation, urging them to always promote the victory of Nigerian military over those of bandits and terrorists.

According to him, “a situation in which you promote of the victory of the military over the incident that happens through Boko Haram and bandits. I think that will help a lot.’’

Akinduro thanked the union for appreciating his contributions to the society, promising to do for the union and humanity.

Earlier, Mr Ademola Babalola, the Chairman, acknowledged Akinduro’s service to humanity which he said is the hallmark of the present administration in Oyo State.

He described the Ondo-born businessman as a “God’s vessel” who had continuously propagated the ideals of a typical Yoruba man.

According to him, “our new patron is not the richest or wealthiest Nigerian today, but he is wired with the spirit of attending to the needs of the people everywhere.

“For today’s event, we have brought you, a man so passionate about humanity; an unrepentant philanthropist, a workaholic, a trailblazer, a shining star, an honest, God-fearing, diligent and wonderful personality.

“He is a God’s vessel, propagating ideals of a typical Yoruba Omoluabi. He comes across as a devout Christian having had Deeper Life background as a staunch worshipper for decades.’’

Babalola said that Akinduro’s life is full of lessons for nowadays kids who daily seek to become billionaires overnight without minding how those successful businessmen navigated to break through in life.

He expressed the hope that Akinduro’s installation would be an added advantage in addressing the needs of the union and members. (NAN)

