By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(May 27, 2025) The late Professor Emeritus Akin Mabogunje was a renowned scholar who made significant contributions to the field of development studies. His work on spatial forms, structures, and organizations has had a lasting impact on our understanding of national development. Mabogunje’s call to attention to the importance of using spatial forms, structures, and organizations to concentrate the energies of people in underdeveloped countries to engage in their own development has been particularly influential.

Mabogunje’s National Development Ethos

Mabogunje’s national development ethos emphasizes the importance of unlocking the sovereignty of each country to rely on its own voice to articulate its development ethos and take responsibility for the development of its own resources. He argued that every underdeveloped country has within its boundaries the two most important resources necessary for its development: productive land and labor of its population. According to Mabogunje, the catalyst for development is the operation of a development process that can independently apply rational thought to the mobilization of these fundamental resources to improve the material conditions of the people as a whole.

President Traore’s Exemplary Leadership

The work of Captain Ibrahim Traore, President of Burkina Faso, is a testament to Mabogunje’s national development ethos. President Traore has prioritized the development needs of his country and mobilized the country’s resources for the benefit of his people. The national development process in Burkina Faso is unfolding in a way that is consistent with Mabogunje’s vision. The country’s focus on mobilizing its own resources and prioritizing the needs of its people is a key aspect of Mabogunje’s national development model.

The Intersection of Mabogunje’s Model with the Literature on Developmental State

The national development process model conceptualized by Mabogunje intersects with the literature on developmental state in several ways. Both emphasize the importance of state-led development and the mobilization of resources for national development. However, Mabogunje’s model places a greater emphasis on the importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in concentrating the energies of people in underdeveloped countries to engage in their own development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mabogunje’s national development ethos and President Traore’s exemplary leadership offer a powerful model for national development in Africa and other underdeveloped countries. By prioritizing the development needs of their countries and mobilizing their own resources, countries can unlock their sovereignty and take responsibility for their own development. The national development process model conceptualized by Mabogunje is unfolding in Burkina Faso, and it offers a hopeful vision for the future of development in Africa.

Implications for National Development

The implications of Mabogunje’s national development ethos and President Traore’s exemplary leadership are significant. They suggest that national development is possible when countries prioritize their own development needs and mobilize their own resources. They also suggest that the focus on capital, rather than people, and the interests of imperialists and neocolonial countries, rather than the places or countries where the fundamental resources are mobilized for development, is a major obstacle to national development.

Future Directions

Future research should focus on exploring the applicability of Mabogunje’s national development model in other contexts. It should also examine the challenges and opportunities of implementing this model in countries with different levels of development and different institutional contexts. By exploring these issues, researchers can gain a deeper understanding of the potential of Mabogunje’s model to promote national development and improve the lives of people in Africa and other underdeveloped countries.

The Significance of Mabogunje’s Work in the Context of African Development

Mabogunje’s work is particularly significant in the context of African development. His emphasis on the importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in concentrating the energies of people in underdeveloped countries to engage in their own development resonates with the experiences of many African countries. By prioritizing the development needs of their countries and mobilizing their own resources, African countries can unlock their sovereignty and take responsibility for their own development.

The Relevance of Mabogunje’s Model to Contemporary Development Challenges

Mabogunje’s model remains relevant to contemporary development challenges. His emphasis on the importance of state-led development and the mobilization of resources for national development is particularly relevant in the context of Africa’s development agenda 2063. By prioritizing the development needs of their countries and mobilizing their own resources, African countries can achieve sustainable development and improve the lives of their citizens.

The Importance of Leadership in National Development

Leadership plays a critical role in national development. President Traore’s exemplary leadership in Burkina Faso is a testament to the importance of visionary leadership in promoting national development. By prioritizing the development needs of his country and mobilizing its resources, President Traore has been able to drive development and improve the lives of his citizens.

The Way Forward

The way forward for African countries is to prioritize their own development needs and mobilize their own resources. This requires visionary leadership, effective institutions, and a commitment to national development. By following Mabogunje’s model and prioritizing the development needs of their countries, African countries can unlock their sovereignty and take responsibility for their own development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mabogunje’s work remains highly relevant to contemporary development challenges. His emphasis on the importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in concentrating the energies of people in underdeveloped countries to engage in their own development is particularly relevant in the context of Africa’s development agenda 2063. By prioritizing the development needs of their countries and mobilizing their own resources, African countries can achieve sustainable development and improve the lives of their citizens.

Unlocking Africa’s Development Potential

Africa’s development potential can be unlocked by prioritizing the development needs of its countries and mobilizing their own resources. This requires a shift in focus from external dependence to self-reliance and internal resource mobilization. By leveraging their own resources, African countries can drive development and improve the lives of their citizens.

The Role of African Leaders

African leaders play a critical role in unlocking their countries’ development potential. They must prioritize the development needs of their countries and mobilize their own resources to drive growth and development. This requires visionary leadership, effective institutions, and a commitment to national development.

Mabogunje’s Legacy

Mabogunje’s legacy continues to inspire and inform development efforts in Africa. His work on spatial forms, structures, and organizations remains highly relevant to contemporary development challenges. By applying his insights and ideas, African countries can unlock their development potential and achieve sustainable development.

The Future of African Development

The future of African development is bright. With the right policies, leadership, and institutions, African countries can unlock their development potential and achieve sustainable development. By prioritizing their own development needs and mobilizing their own resources, African countries can drive growth and development and improve the lives of their citizens.

Conclusion

In conclusion, unlocking Africa’s development potential requires a shift in focus from external dependence to self-reliance and internal resource mobilization. African leaders must prioritize the development needs of their countries and mobilize their own resources to drive growth and development. By applying Mabogunje’s insights and ideas, African countries can unlock their development potential and achieve sustainable development.

Harnessing Africa’s Resources for Development

Africa is endowed with vast natural resources, including minerals, oil, and gas. However, the continent’s development potential is not being fully realized due to various challenges, including poor governance, corruption, and external dependence. To harness its resources for development, Africa needs to prioritize self-reliance and internal resource mobilization.

The Importance of Effective Institutions

Effective institutions are critical to harnessing Africa’s resources for development. Strong institutions can ensure that resources are managed transparently and accountably, and that the benefits of resource extraction are shared equitably among citizens. This requires a robust framework for governance, including laws, regulations, and oversight mechanisms.

The Role of Leadership

Leadership plays a crucial role in harnessing Africa’s resources for development. Visionary leaders can prioritize development and mobilize resources to drive growth and development. They can also ensure that institutions are strengthened and that governance is transparent and accountable.

Mabogunje’s Insights

Mabogunje’s insights on spatial forms, structures, and organizations remain highly relevant to harnessing Africa’s resources for development. By applying his ideas, African countries can develop effective strategies for mobilizing resources and driving development. This includes prioritizing the development needs of their countries and mobilizing their own resources to drive growth and development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, harnessing Africa’s resources for development requires effective institutions, visionary leadership, and a commitment to self-reliance and internal resource mobilization. By prioritizing development and mobilizing resources, African countries can unlock their development potential and achieve sustainable development. Mabogunje’s insights remain highly relevant to this endeavor, and his legacy continues to inspire and inform development efforts in Africa.

Africa’s Development

Accelerating Africa’s development requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities. This includes investing in human capital, infrastructure, and technology, as well as promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and regional integration. By prioritizing development and mobilizing resources, African countries can unlock their potential and achieve sustainable development.

The Role of Regional Integration

Regional integration is critical to accelerating Africa’s development. By promoting economic integration and cooperation, African countries can increase trade, investment, and economic growth. Regional integration can also help to reduce poverty and inequality, and improve the lives of citizens.

The Importance of Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure development is essential to accelerating Africa’s development. This includes investing in roads, bridges, ports, and other critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and development. By improving infrastructure, African countries can increase trade, investment, and economic growth, and improve the lives of their citizens.

Mabogunje’s Legacy

Mabogunje’s legacy continues to inspire and inform development efforts in Africa. His work on spatial forms, structures, and organizations remains highly relevant to contemporary development challenges. By applying his insights and ideas, African countries can develop effective strategies for accelerating development and achieving sustainable development.

The Future of African Development

The future of African development is bright. With the right policies, leadership, and institutions, African countries can unlock their potential and achieve sustainable development. By prioritizing development and mobilizing resources, African countries can accelerate their development and improve the lives of their citizens.

Sustaining Africa’s Development Momentum

Sustaining Africa’s development momentum requires a long-term commitment to development and a focus on building strong institutions, promoting economic growth, and improving the lives of citizens. This includes investing in human capital, infrastructure, and technology, as well as promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and regional integration.

The Role of Youth in Africa’s Development

Youth play a critical role in Africa’s development. With the right skills, education, and opportunities, young people can drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. By investing in youth development, African countries can unlock their potential and achieve sustainable development.

The Importance of Women’s Empowerment

Women’s empowerment is essential to Africa’s development. By promoting gender equality and empowering women, African countries can unlock the potential of half of their population and achieve sustainable development. Women’s empowerment can also help to reduce poverty and inequality, and improve the lives of citizens.

Mabogunje’s Insights on Spatial Development

Mabogunje’s insights on spatial development remain highly relevant to Africa’s development challenges. By applying his ideas on spatial forms, structures, and organizations, African countries can develop effective strategies for promoting economic growth and development. This includes investing in infrastructure, promoting regional integration, and improving the lives of citizens.

Conclusion

In conclusion, sustaining Africa’s development momentum requires a long-term commitment to development and a focus on building strong institutions, promoting economic growth, and improving the lives of citizens. By investing in human capital, infrastructure, and technology, and promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and regional integration, African countries can unlock their potential and achieve sustainable development. Mabogunje’s insights on spatial development remain highly relevant to this endeavor.

Unlocking Africa’s Potential through Strategic Development

Unlocking Africa’s potential requires a strategic approach to development that leverages the continent’s unique strengths and opportunities. This includes investing in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, as well as promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and regional integration.

The Role of Technology in Africa’s Development

Technology plays a critical role in Africa’s development. By leveraging technology, African countries can drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. This includes investing in digital infrastructure, promoting e-commerce, and developing digital skills.

The Importance of Infrastructure Development

Infrastructure development is essential to Africa’s development. By investing in roads, bridges, ports, and other critical infrastructure, African countries can increase trade, investment, and economic growth. This includes promoting public-private partnerships and leveraging international financing to support infrastructure development.

Mabogunje’s Legacy

Mabogunje’s legacy continues to inspire and inform development efforts in Africa. His work on spatial forms, structures, and organizations remains highly relevant to contemporary development challenges. By applying his insights and ideas, African countries can develop effective strategies for promoting economic growth and development.

The Future of African Development

The future of African development is bright. With the right policies, leadership, and institutions, African countries can unlock their potential and achieve sustainable development. By prioritizing development and mobilizing resources, African countries can drive economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the lives of their citizens.

The Perennial Focus on Capital: Unpacking the Development Paradigm

The development paradigm has long been dominated by a focus on capital, with many development efforts prioritizing the interests of colonial empires and imperialist powers over the needs and well-being of people in countries that are the object of national development efforts. This approach has been criticized for perpetuating inequality, exploitation, and underdevelopment in many parts of the world.

The Role of Capital in Development

Capital has been touted as a key driver of development, with many development efforts focused on attracting foreign investment, promoting economic growth, and increasing GDP. However, this approach has been criticized for neglecting the social and human dimensions of development, and for prioritizing the interests of external stakeholders over those of local communities.

The Benefits to Colonial Empires and Imperialist Powers

The focus on capital has also been criticized for benefiting colonial empires and imperialist powers at the expense of countries that are the object of national development efforts. By prioritizing the interests of external stakeholders, development efforts have often served to perpetuate inequality and exploitation, with wealth and resources being extracted from developing countries to benefit wealthy nations.

The Neglect of People and Places

The perennial focus on capital has also led to a neglect of people and places in countries that are the object of national development efforts. Development efforts have often prioritized economic growth over social and human development, with little attention paid to the needs and well-being of local communities. This has resulted in many development initiatives failing to deliver meaningful benefits to the people they are intended to help.

A New Development Paradigm

There is a growing recognition of the need for a new development paradigm that prioritizes the needs and well-being of people and places in countries that are the object of national development efforts. This approach would focus on promoting sustainable and equitable development, and would prioritize the interests of local communities over those of external stakeholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the perennial focus on capital has dominated the development paradigm for too long. It is time for a new approach that prioritizes the needs and well-being of people and places in countries that are the object of national development efforts. By promoting sustainable and equitable development, we can ensure that development efforts deliver meaningful benefits to the people they are intended to help.

Rethinking Development: A People-Centered Approach

The traditional development paradigm has been criticized for its focus on economic growth and capital accumulation, often at the expense of social and human development. A people-centered approach to development prioritizes the needs and well-being of individuals and communities, recognizing that development is ultimately about improving the lives of people.

The Importance of Contextual Understanding

A people-centered approach to development requires a deep understanding of the local context, including the social, cultural, and economic realities of the community. This involves recognizing the diversity of experiences and perspectives within a community and working to address the specific needs and challenges of different groups.

Empowering Local Communities

Empowering local communities is a critical aspect of a people-centered approach to development. This involves recognizing the agency and autonomy of individuals and communities, and working to build their capacity to drive their own development. By empowering local communities, development efforts can be more effective, sustainable, and equitable.

The Role of Institutions

Institutions play a crucial role in shaping development outcomes. A people-centered approach to development requires institutions that are responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities. This involves promoting transparency, accountability, and participation in decision-making processes, and ensuring that institutions are inclusive and equitable.

A New Development Agenda

A people-centered approach to development requires a new development agenda that prioritizes the needs and well-being of individuals and communities. This involves recognizing the importance of social and human development, and working to address the root causes of poverty, inequality, and exclusion. By prioritizing people-centered development, we can create a more just and equitable world.

Putting People at the Center of Development

Putting people at the center of development requires a fundamental shift in how we approach development. It involves recognizing that development is not just about economic growth, but about improving the lives of individuals and communities. This approach prioritizes the needs and well-being of people, and seeks to empower them to drive their own development.

The Importance of Participation

Participation is a critical aspect of people-centered development. It involves involving local communities in the decision-making process, and ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are taken into account. By promoting participation, development efforts can be more effective, sustainable, and equitable.

Empowering Marginalized Groups

Empowering marginalized groups is a key aspect of people-centered development. This involves recognizing the rights and dignity of all individuals, and working to address the specific needs and challenges of marginalized communities. By empowering marginalized groups, development efforts can help to reduce inequality and promote social justice.

The Role of Policy

Policy plays a critical role in shaping development outcomes. A people-centered approach to development requires policies that prioritize the needs and well-being of individuals and communities. This involves promoting policies that are inclusive, equitable, and sustainable, and that address the root causes of poverty and inequality.

A New Vision for Development

A people-centered approach to development requires a new vision for development that prioritizes the needs and well-being of individuals and communities. This involves recognizing that development is not just about economic growth, but about improving the lives of people. By putting people at the center of development, we can create a more just and equitable world.

Rationalizing the Development Process and Outcomes of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a coalition of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, has emerged as a significant regional initiative in West Africa. Formed in 2023, the AES aims to promote greater regional integration and cooperation, particularly in security and defense. Given the complex development challenges facing the Sahel region, it is essential to rationalize the development process and outcomes of the AES, drawing lessons from past national development paradigms.

Lessons from the Past: Mabogunje’s Insights

The prescient work of the late Professor Emeritus Akin Mabogunje offers valuable insights into the development challenges facing the Sahel region. Mabogunje’s emphasis on the importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in concentrating the energies of people in underdeveloped countries to engage in their own development is particularly relevant to the AES. By applying Mabogunje’s insights, the AES can develop effective strategies for promoting regional integration, cooperation, and development.

Rationalizing the Development Process

To rationalize the development process of the AES, it is essential to prioritize the needs and well-being of the people in the Sahel region. This involves promoting inclusive and participatory decision-making processes, ensuring that the benefits of development are equitably distributed, and addressing the root causes of poverty, inequality, and insecurity.

Addressing Security Challenges

The AES has been formed in part to address the significant security challenges facing the Sahel region. To achieve this goal, the AES must develop effective strategies for promoting regional security and cooperation. This involves enhancing military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint operations to combat terrorism and other security threats.

Diplomatic Standoff with Algeria

The AES has been involved in a diplomatic standoff with Algeria, with AES member states accusing Algeria of collaborating with terrorist groups. To resolve this standoff, diplomatic efforts should be prioritized to address the concerns of all parties involved. This involves promoting dialogue, cooperation, and confidence-building measures to enhance regional stability and security.

Withdrawal from ECOWAS

The AES countries have formally withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This development highlights the need for the AES to develop effective strategies for promoting regional integration and cooperation. By prioritizing the needs and well-being of the people in the Sahel region, the AES can promote sustainable development and regional stability.

Conclusion

In conclusion, rationalizing the development process and outcomes of the AES requires a deep understanding of the complex development challenges facing the Sahel region. By applying the insights of Mabogunje and prioritizing the needs and well-being of the people, the AES can promote sustainable development, regional integration, and cooperation. The AES must also address the significant security challenges facing the region, while promoting diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff with Algeria and developing effective strategies for promoting regional integration and cooperation.

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES): A New Era of Regional Cooperation

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) represents a significant development in regional cooperation in West Africa. Comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, the AES aims to promote greater integration and cooperation among its member states. By pooling their resources and expertise, the AES countries can address common challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Regional Integration and Cooperation

Regional integration and cooperation are essential for promoting economic growth, reducing poverty, and enhancing stability in the Sahel region. The AES provides a framework for its member states to work together on key issues, such as security, trade, and infrastructure development. By promoting regional integration and cooperation, the AES can help to create a more prosperous and stable Sahel region.

Challenges and Opportunities

The AES faces several challenges, including security threats, poverty, and underdevelopment. However, the alliance also presents opportunities for its member states to work together to address these challenges. By leveraging their collective strengths and resources, the AES countries can promote sustainable development and regional stability.

The Role of International Organizations

International organizations can play a crucial role in supporting the AES and promoting regional integration and cooperation in the Sahel region. By providing technical assistance, financial support, and capacity-building programs, international organizations can help the AES countries to achieve their development goals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the AES represents a significant development in regional cooperation in West Africa. By promoting regional integration and cooperation, the AES can help to address common challenges and achieve sustainable development. With the right support and resources, the AES can play a key role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Sahel region.

Conclusion: The Enduring Legacy of Mabogunje’s Work

The prescient work of Professor Akin Mabogunje on national development continues to resonate with profound relevance today. His emphasis on the spatial dimension of development, both in conceptualization and orchestration, remains a powerful framework for understanding the complexities of national development. The nerve of this process, as Mabogunje so aptly put it, is indeed spatial, highlighting the critical importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in shaping development outcomes.

The AES Experience: A Testament to Mabogunje’s Insights

The experiences of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) offer a compelling testament to the enduring relevance of Mabogunje’s work. As the AES navigates the complexities of regional integration and cooperation, Mabogunje’s insights on spatial development provide a valuable framework for understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The AES experience is rich in fully rejuvenating the work of Mabogunje, offering new perspectives and insights that can inform development policy and practice.

Rejuvenating Mabogunje’s Legacy

The AES experience highlights the importance of revisiting and rejuvenating Mabogunje’s legacy in the context of contemporary development challenges. By applying his insights on spatial development to the specific challenges facing the Sahel region, policymakers and practitioners can develop more effective strategies for promoting regional integration, cooperation, and sustainable development. As the AES continues to evolve and grow, Mabogunje’s work will undoubtedly remain an essential reference point for understanding the spatial dynamics of development in the region.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the prescient work of Professor Mabogunje on national development continues to offer valuable insights and perspectives on the spatial dimension of development. The experiences of the AES provide a compelling testament to the enduring relevance of his work, highlighting the importance of spatial forms, structures, and organizations in shaping development outcomes. As policymakers and practitioners seek to promote sustainable development and regional integration in the Sahel region, Mabogunje’s legacy will undoubtedly remain an essential guide.

Isaac Megbolugbe was a student and associate of notable professors, including Professor Emeritus William Grigsby at the University of Pennsylvania and Akin Mabogunje at the University of Ibadan. He holds esteemed positions, including:

Retired professor at Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University

Fellow at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Senior Advisor at GIVA International

Former Practice Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers

He resides in the United States of America.